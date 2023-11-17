Exclusive: Eyewitness Reports Reveal Hamas Obstructing Evacuations from Gaza Strip

Eyewitness testimony from a Gazan resident has shed light on the dire situation unfolding in the northern Gaza Strip. According to a report by IDF, Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, is actively preventing people from fleeing the area as the intensity of strikes on the region continues to escalate. The audio recording, released by the Israel Defense Forces, features a Gazan man describing how Hamas is erecting roadblocks and shooting at those attempting to leave.

This revelation comes as Israeli estimates indicate that approximately 350,000 Palestinians remain in the northern Gaza Strip, with tens of thousands who previously evacuated now returning. The UN has expressed concern, stating that nowhere in the Strip is safe. The Israeli military has repeatedly urged Palestinians to move south as it prepares for a ground incursion to dismantle Hamas, following the group’s recent attacks on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The audio recording, made by a soldier in the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504, confirms the claims made by the IDF. The officer can be heard urging the Gazan man to head towards Khan Younis in southern Gaza, but the man responds with his account of Hamas’ obstruction.

“The Hamas terror group continues to use the residents of Gaza as human shields and prevent them from evacuating to the south, as we saw in the past, by placing barriers that the terror group set up,” states the IDF in a released statement. This audio recording marks the IDF’s first attempt to provide evidence supporting their accusation that Hamas is intentionally hindering evacuations.

However, Gazans argue that the situation in the south of the Strip is equally dangerous due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Overcrowded shelters, shortages of clean water and food, and other dire conditions persist in the south. Many have chosen not to leave their homes, believing they would be safer there.

The international community has criticized the Israeli evacuation orders, arguing that they fail to provide realistic options for civilians fleeing hostilities. Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, emphasizes that nowhere in Gaza is safe under the current circumstances.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, the number of displaced residents continues to rise. UN shelters are operating at triple their capacity, struggling to accommodate the more than 1.4 million Gaza residents forcibly displaced from their homes. Basic services, such as electricity, water, and fuel, are almost non-existent in the northern region.

Despite the challenges faced in the south, some Palestinians still choose to return to the northern Gaza Strip. The journey from one shelter to another under Israeli fire, coupled with overcrowding and unlivable conditions, has compelled around 30,000 Palestinians to return. One such individual, Ekhlas Ahmed, fled Gaza City with her family after repeated Israeli warnings, only to return after the shelter they sought refuge in was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike.

The situation remains volatile, with residents living in constant fear of further attacks. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims that over 6,500 people have been killed since the start of the war. However, the numbers remain unverified and include casualties from incidents such as an explosion at a hospital, which Israel has evidence to suggest was caused by a rocket misfired by a different terrorist group.

Israel asserts that over 550 rockets fired by terrorist organizations have landed within the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. Additionally, ongoing rocket barrages from Gaza and the allied terror group Hezbollah have displaced over 200,000 Israelis.

