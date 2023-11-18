New Article: Discoveries of Hidden Weapons in Gaza Schools Raise Concerns

In a recent development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made a startling discovery of a stash of mortar bombs concealed near a kindergarten classroom in Gaza. The IDF released a video showcasing the damage caused to the classroom and subsequently revealed the hidden pile of mortar shells in a nearby storage area. This finding highlights the concerning issue of weapons being stored and concealed within educational institutions.

The IDF’s mission in schools inside the Gaza Strip led to the unearthing of additional hidden weapons connected to Hamas. The Al-Karmel elementary school was found to be housing rocket-propelled grenades and other military equipment. This raises serious questions about the tactics employed by the Hamas terrorist organization, known for exploiting civilian infrastructure like schools, homes, and hospitals for its own military operations.

Moreover, the IDF also shared an image of a significant stockpile of weaponry and ammunition seized from the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City. This discovery sheds light on the distressing reality of terrorists using tunnels beneath hospitals to conduct their activities. Such actions not only endanger innocent lives but also undermine the humanitarian purpose of medical facilities.

As part of their ongoing efforts, the IDF successfully captured a post in Gaza that belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an extremist militant group. Numerous rockets and weapons were seized from this location. The IDF considers this post a major asset for weapon production and training terrorist fighters targeting Israeli civilians. Curiously, the post was situated next to a courthouse and a Turkish hospital, indicating a flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being of civilians.

During the operation, IDF soldiers also came across a training tank that had been used by terrorists to simulate the capture of an Israeli tank. These findings underscore the urgent need for heightened security measures to prevent attacks and protect innocent lives.

Amid these discoveries, it is evident that the IDF’s actions are aimed at targeting the leadership of Hamas in northern Gaza and dismantling key bases belonging to this terrorist group. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety and security of the Israeli population.

