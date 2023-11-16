New findings reveal tragic fate of Israeli woman kidnapped by Hamas

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the body of 65-year-old Judith Weiss has been discovered near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, more than a month after she was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered Weiss’ body during their operations in the area.

Weiss, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, was being treated for breast cancer at the time of her abduction. She was a beloved member of her community, known for her work in the kibbutz kindergarten and her coordination of activities in the dining room. Later in life, she specialized in nursing.

Her husband, Shmulik, was also abducted during the attack on October 7, and his body was only identified after several days. Four out of their five children continue to live on the kibbutz.

The scene of Weiss’ tragic end was marked by violence. The door to her and Shmulik’s safe room was riddled with bullets, serving as a grim reminder of the terror they endured. A document, left by the Hamas terrorists in their home, contained threatening messages in Arabic and Hebrew, reflecting the grim reality they faced. Phrases such as “I will kill you,” “Take off your pants,” “You are a prisoner,” “We have hostages,” and “We will kill hostages” were written, highlighting the brutality of their captors.

The IDF’s efforts to locate Judith Weiss and bring her home safely unfortunately ended in tragedy. The discovery of her body underscores the dangers faced by innocent civilians in a region torn by conflict.

