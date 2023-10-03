Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinians in Jenin Refugee Camp

Gunshots were heard as Israeli forces operated inside the Jenin refugee camp on Monday morning. Israeli reports stated that clashes erupted between the forces and armed Palestinians. Three Palestinians affiliated with Hamas were arrested during the operation, and they have been identified as Abdallah Hassan Muhammad Zubah, Vered Asherif, and Mutazben Jaitza.

During the arrests, there were Palestinians who attempted to flee the building and were hit by IDF fire. The condition of those who were hit is unknown at this time. IDF forces were also attacked with gunfire and stone-throwing, prompting them to return fire. All three of the arrested Hamas terrorists have been involved in various terror attacks and operations.

This is the first time IDF troops have entered the Jenin camp since their major operation in July. The operation was not planned in advance and did not take place during the overnight hours as most raids do. The IDF received specific intelligence shortly before the operation, leading to its execution.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that five Palestinians were injured in the clashes between armed gunmen and the IDF. However, no further information about the IDF’s activities has been provided. One Palestinian in his 30s was rushed to Rambam Medical Center in serious condition.

The IDF entered Jenin to conduct targeted arrests based on gathered intelligence, rather than carrying out a widespread arrest operation. The forces involved in the operation include the IDF’s elite commando Duvdevan Unit, Sayeret Golani, and Border Police officers.

The IDF has been relying on the Palestinian Authority to reassert control in Jenin after years of deterioration. However, it remains unclear what prompted the decision to penetrate the refugee camp on Monday.

During the July operation, the IDF targeted and neutralized dozens of terror command centers, weapons storage areas, and explosives facilities. The military was pleased with the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to reestablish control in the city. However, a few key locations remained, leading to the decision to enter the refugee camp.

Before the operation, there were an estimated 150 specific wanted suspects in Jenin, out of a total population of 49,000. Approximately 300 potential combat fighters were believed to be present. During the operation, around 120 individuals were arrested, although not all of them were suspects.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces arrested 16 Palestinian terror suspects in overnight raids across the West Bank. In addition, stolen military equipment, including ammunition and M-16 rifle parts, was confiscated during searches in several villages. The situation in Jenin is ongoing.