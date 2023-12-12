Israeli Drone Targets Terrorists in Jenin Amidst Clashes

In a recent operation by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), a drone strike occurred during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the West Bank. The strike resulted in the death of four Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA. One individual was also reported injured in the attack, which specifically targeted the Al-Sibat neighborhood in Jenin.

The IDF’s action follows ongoing clashes in the area, with Israeli forces encircling three hospitals. Meanwhile, Duvdevan commando forces discovered a cache of weaponry, including 250 rockets, mortars, and anti-tank missiles ready for use, in a building reportedly used by Hamas terrorists. The Givati Brigade also successfully destroyed a weapons manufacturing facility and uncovered numerous grenades, rockets, and LAW anti-tank missiles.

Furthermore, the IDF naval forces identified and attacked a terrorist cell that had fired towards Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. This aggressive stance is aimed at countering threats posed by terrorist organizations, ensuring the security and safety of Israeli citizens.

The drone strike in Jenin demonstrates the IDF’s commitment to combating terrorism and protecting Israeli lives. The operation serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by both Israeli forces and the Palestinian population in this region.

