Tragic Loss: IDF Reveals Loss of Two Brave Soldiers in Gaza Conflict

In a devastating update, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deaths of two more soldiers in the ongoing conflict in the northern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of fallen Israeli soldiers to 65 since the ground operation began, with 58 of them losing their lives in combat inside Gaza.

One of the fallen heroes is Captain (res.) Roey Biber, a courageous 28-year-old from Tzur Moshe. He served as a team commander in the Yehalom unit within the Combat Engineering Corps. Tragically, Captain Biber fell while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, defending his homeland with unwavering commitment.

The second brave soldier is Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, a 21-year-old fighter from Beit Shemesh. He valiantly served in the 101st Battalion of the Parachute Brigade. Like Captain Biber, Sergeant Airly made the ultimate sacrifice, falling in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

These losses serve as a somber reminder of the toll the conflict has taken on the brave men and women defending their country. Each soldier represents an individual story of dedication and selflessness, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

