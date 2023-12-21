Israeli Forces Destroy Hamas Tunnel Network in Upscale Neighborhood of Gaza City

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) successfully demolished an extensive network of underground tunnels used by Hamas in the upscale Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. The tunnels, located beneath Palestine Square, served as hiding places for top-level Hamas leaders during the attack on Israel on October 7th, according to IDF officials.

The sophisticated tunnel system, connected to the homes and offices of Hamas’ upper echelons, included the properties of Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, military chief Muhammad Deif, and the daughter of top political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The IDF released video footage of the massive explosions that destroyed the tunnels, highlighting their strategic value in Hamas’ operations. The tunnels were linked to around 20 major entrances, with some located just a few feet away from the main traffic circle in the neighborhood.

Colonel Benny Aharon, who led a tour for reporters prior to the demolition, revealed that an extensive electricity network powered the tunnels. Hamas had tapped into civilian generators and solar panels, allowing the terrorists to survive underground for extended periods.

The IDF discovered various weapons and equipment inside the tunnel system, including firearms, rockets, and tools for nighttime operations. The destruction of the tunnel network was executed by the 401st Armored Brigade, accompanied by the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, which has consistently dismantled Hamas’ forces in northern Gaza.

Following two months of intense conflict in northern Gaza, the IDF announced that its ground offensive in the area is nearing its completion, with only a few remaining Hamas bases. In the past 24 hours alone, the IDF conducted airstrikes targeting 230 Hamas sites.

However, the humanitarian impact of the conflict cannot be overlooked. The United Nations estimates that over 1.8 million Palestinians, accounting for 85% of the population, have been displaced as a result of the war, particularly in the northern region. Furthermore, almost 20% of Gaza’s buildings and infrastructure have suffered significant damage or have been destroyed due to Israeli strikes.

