The Israeli Defense Forces Conduct Preparations for Extensive Operations in Gaza

By Olivia Alafriz

10/21/2023 10:04 AM EDT

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced their ongoing preparations for an extensive offensive in the Gaza Strip, which includes plans for potential ground operations. In a recent statement, the IDF revealed that they have received approval for “expanded operational activities” and have commenced the deployment of both regular and reserve service members who are now engaged in intensive training exercises.

The IDF’s objective is to ensure the long-term security of the Israeli people, and they have expressed their determination to accomplish this mission with the utmost dedication and resilience. Lt. Col. Or Volozhinsky, commander of the renowned 188th Armored Brigade, articulated this sentiment by stating, “We will employ the unwavering spirit of battle and resolute determination to safeguard our nation for generations to come.”

In anticipation of a potential ground invasion, the Israeli government issued a warning to Palestinians residing in the northern region of the Gaza Strip to evacuate promptly. Consequently, numerous residents have been displaced, seeking refuge in the southern parts of Gaza. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, aid deliveries have been mobilized to provide essential supplies such as water, food, and medicine, which have been in short supply within the territory.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, addressing the ongoing conflict, has urged the protection of civilians and the preservation of vital infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and U.N. premises, throughout any Israeli military operations. Guterres emphasized that Hamas’ offensive actions against Israel should not justify collective punishment inflicted upon the Palestinian people. He further emphasized that the only practical path towards a lasting peace and stability lies in the implementation of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sources:

– [POLITICO](https://www.politico.com/news/2023/10/21/gaza-israel-preparations-510889)