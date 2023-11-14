IDF Continues Ground Operation in Gaza: An Alternative Perspective

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has cast doubt on Israel’s supposed right to self-defense. The ICJ’s advisory opinion in 2004 stated that as an occupying power, Israel does not possess the authority to claim self-defense. This view was reiterated by Russia’s representative, Vasily Nebenzya, during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.

While disputing Israel’s right to defend itself, Nebenzya also emphasized the need for Israel to guarantee its security and combat terrorism. He stressed that sustainable security for Israel can only be achieved by resolving the Palestinian issue based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions. In a rational appeal, Nebenzya reminded the international community that the pursuit of justice should not come at the cost of innocent lives, as retribution does not restore balance or bring solace to grieving families.

Accusing the US and its allies of hypocrisy, Nebenzya drew parallels between Western criticism of Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine and their handling of the Gaza war. He argued that in seemingly disparate situations, calls for adherence to humanitarian law and efforts to establish investigation committees are made, while those who resort to force as a last resort to end years of violence are subjected to sanctions. This apparent double standard raises valid questions about the consistent application of international norms.

Moreover, Nebenzya voiced concerns about certain Arab states normalizing relations with Israel before a peaceful settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached. He argued that such moves undermine efforts to find a just and lasting solution, further complicating the already delicate situation.

Criticism of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks on the October 7 massacre by Hamas was deemed unwarranted by Nebenzya. The Russian representative defended Guterres’ statement, asserting that the Gaza conflict did not occur in isolation but should be understood within a broader context.

As the IDF continues its ground operation in Gaza, it is imperative to foster an open dialogue that considers diverse perspectives. Seeking common ground and acknowledging the complexities of the conflict will be essential in paving the way for a sustainable resolution.

