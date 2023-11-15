Fierce Battle Continues as IDF Advances in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have made significant progress in their ground offensive in the northern Gaza Strip, with Gaza City now surrounded by troops. The army reported that they have engaged in clashes with Hamas and have killed numerous terror operatives. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed that the troops are advancing according to plan, as they strive to oust the terror group.

Conquering Gaza City, the largest city in Gaza and a stronghold of Hamas, poses a formidable challenge for the IDF. The urban maze is rife with bombs, booby traps, and an extensive network of tunnels that Hamas operatives use to ambush troops. This complex environment requires meticulous strategy and resourceful tactics from the Israeli military.

In the latest developments, the IDF confirmed that they conducted an airstrike on an ambulance in northern Gaza, identifying it as being used by a Hamas cell near a battle zone. Hospital directors from three hospitals claimed that the strikes occurred during attempts to evacuate the wounded. Disturbing footage displays the aftermath near Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa. The IDF stated that a number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike and that further information will be released soon.

To justify the strike on the ambulance, the IDF explained that Hamas has been using ambulances to transport terror operatives and weapons. The IDF stressed that the area is a battle zone and repeatedly calls upon civilians to evacuate southward for their own safety.

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed shock over the Israeli strike on the ambulance near Shifa Hospital. He underscored the need to protect patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances at all times.

As the IDF offensive continues, nearly 800,000 Palestinians have fled to the south of Gaza City and other northern areas in response to Israeli evacuation calls. However, hundreds of thousands of people remain in the north, including those who left temporarily and later returned. This is due to Israel carrying out airstrikes in the south as well.

The IDF announced that, over the course of a few hours, they have successfully eliminated numerous terror operatives. One incident involved ground forces identifying a cell emerging from a tunnel and subsequently directing an aircraft to strike them. In another engagement, numerous gunmen emerged from a tunnel inside a building and opened fire on Israeli forces. The troops retaliated by killing several of them. Tragically, one soldier was killed and another was seriously wounded during a clash with Hamas gunmen in Gaza.

The IDF operation has claimed the lives of many soldiers, including Sgt. First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu. His death brings the toll of slain soldiers since the ground offensive began to 25 and the overall count to 341 since October 7.

During a meeting with military leaders, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed that attacks on Hamas will only intensify as Israeli troops advance into the Gaza Strip. He vowed to expand the systematic assault on Hamas terrorists.

Supported by powerful air and naval forces, Israeli soldiers and armored columns continue their push into Gaza City, launching airstrikes on Jabaliya, a densely populated Hamas stronghold. The IDF has also focused on the demolition of Hamas tunnels. The Yahalom combat engineering unit has located tunnel shafts, rigged them with explosives, and rendered them neutral.

In an evening press conference, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari disclosed that the military remains committed to targeting Hamas field commanders. He revealed that 10 Hamas brigade and battalion commanders, as well as equivalent ranks, have been killed in airstrikes since the start of the war. Hagari stressed that despite tensions in the north due to attacks by Hezbollah, the IDF remains focused on dismantling Hamas and rescuing the hostages taken by the organization.

Furthermore, the IDF announced that they have obtained a wealth of intelligence information from a captured Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya. The compound served as a hub for Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces and their intelligence unit in the area. During the assault on the stronghold, around 50 Hamas terrorists were killed, along with two Israeli soldiers. The IDF recovered battle plans, maps, command and control charts, communication devices, and personal belongings during the operation.

FAQs

Q: What is the goal of the IDF’s ground offensive in the northern Gaza Strip?

A: The goal is to dismantle Hamas and oust the terror group from Gaza.

Q: How is the IDF dealing with the complex urban environment of Gaza City?

A: The IDF is employing meticulous strategy and resourceful tactics to navigate through the crowded urban labyrinth, which is filled with bombs, booby traps, and an extensive network of tunnels.

Q: Why did the IDF target an ambulance?

A: The IDF identified the ambulance as being used by a Hamas cell near a battle zone and emphasized that Hamas has been using ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons.

Q: How many Palestinians have evacuated from Gaza City?

A: An estimated 800,000 Palestinians have fled to the south of Gaza City and other northern areas following Israeli evacuation calls.

Q: How many Hamas commanders have been killed by the IDF?

A: Since the start of the war, the IDF has killed 10 Hamas brigade and battalion commanders, along with those with equivalent ranks, in airstrikes.

Q: What is the IDF’s focus despite tensions in the north?

A: The IDF remains focused on dismantling Hamas and rescuing the hostages held by the organization, despite tensions caused by attacks from Hezbollah.

Q: What information did the IDF obtain from the captured Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya?

A: The IDF recovered battle plans, maps, command and control charts, communication devices, and personal belongings that provide valuable intelligence about Hamas’s operations.