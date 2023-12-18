The IDF Uncovers Mammoth Hamas Tunnel Network in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have made a groundbreaking discovery in Gaza, uncovering a vast network of Hamas tunnels. Described as the largest tunnel found to date, it stretches an impressive four kilometers (2.5 miles) in length.

Unlike some previous tunnels, this one does not cross into Israel but ends approximately 400 meters before the closed Erez Crossing on the northern Israeli-Gazan border. The tunnel, secured by the IDF a few weeks ago, boasts impressive features such as underground electricity, ventilation, and communication systems. It is also wide enough to accommodate large vehicles.

IDF officials believe that this extensive network was constructed by Hamas to facilitate troop movements and serve as a launching point for attacks. It is considered a crucial component of Hamas’ strategic infrastructure. The tunnel will be demolished by the IDF in due course.

To showcase the scale and complexity of the tunnel, the IDF shared a video allegedly filmed by Hamas. The footage depicts a sizable vehicle entering the tunnel, alongside a makeshift railroad further inside. While the authenticity of the video and the IDF’s claims cannot be independently verified, it provides a visuals of the multifaceted tunnel system.

According to the IDF, the tunnel system is linked to Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. However, no supporting evidence has been provided to substantiate this connection.

The IDF has been actively working to expose and neutralize Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. They have already discovered numerous tunnel shafts and continue to dismantle attack routes.

FAQ:

Q: How long is the tunnel discovered by the IDF in Gaza?

A: The tunnel is approximately four kilometers (2.5 miles) long.

Q: What features does the tunnel possess?

A: The tunnel is equipped with electricity, ventilation, and communication systems. It is also wide enough to accommodate large vehicles.

Q: Does the tunnel cross into Israel?

A: No, the tunnel ends 400 meters before the now-shut Erez Crossing on the Israeli-Gazan border.

Q: Who allegedly constructed the tunnel?

A: The tunnel is believed to be part of Hamas’ strategic infrastructure and is connected to Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sources:

CNN – IDF claims it has discovered ‘biggest Hamas tunnel’ in Gaza.