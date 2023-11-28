Israel Vows to Secure Release of Hostages and Address Hamas Rule in Gaza

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi provided an update on Israel’s goals and priorities during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in a recent press briefing. The primary objective for Israel is to ensure the safe release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, following a terror attack on October 7th. Although Israeli negotiators have secured the release of 76 hostages, there are still many more who remain in captivity.

The return of the hostages is seen as a positive development, demonstrating the effectiveness of Israel’s military pressure and ground operations. Halevi emphasized the importance of bringing back all the hostages and acknowledged that each successful return provides a sense of relief. However, he also stressed that the situation is far from satisfactory as long as any hostages remain.

To achieve its goal of securing the release of all hostages, Israel is prepared to continue its military operations once the current cease-fire expires. Halevi affirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to resume fighting and that the pause in hostilities is being utilized for learning, strengthening readiness, and planning future operations.

The IDF’s ultimate objective is to dismantle Hamas’ rule in Gaza, acknowledging that this will be a complex and time-consuming task. The Israeli military remains determined to eliminate the influence and control of Hamas in the region.

While Israel remains committed to the cease-fire, recent incidents have tested its durability. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce following the detonation of improvised explosives targeting IDF troops. However, negotiations quickly resumed, leading to the continuation of the truce and even securing an agreement to release additional hostages.

