Israel Considers Allowing Fuel to Enter Gaza for Humanitarian Purposes

In a recent briefing, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), mentioned the possibility of allowing fuel to enter the Gaza Strip to address the imminent fuel crisis in hospitals. The statement appeared to signal a shift in Israel’s longstanding refusal to permit fuel shipments into Gaza. However, the Prime Minister’s Office swiftly countered Halevi’s remarks, emphasizing that no decision had been made.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a severe shortage of fuel in Gaza, putting hospitals at risk of ceasing operations. Fuel is essential for powering generators that hospitals rely on to run life-saving machines, especially in the absence of a steady electricity supply. The World Health Organization has highlighted the potential consequences, including endangering patients on dialysis, premature babies in incubators, and those requiring ventilators or cancer treatment.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of hoarding and diverting fuel intended for humanitarian purposes towards its own purposes. The IDF has presented evidence of Hamas storing large quantities of fuel while the Gaza Strip faces a scarcity. Furthermore, the military released a recording supposedly showing a Hamas commander coercing a hospital into surrendering some of its fuel.

Despite these allegations, international pressure has increased for Israel to allow humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza. The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is due to visit Israel and is expected to push for the expansion of aid allowed into the region. However, the dynamics involving Egypt and Hamas in restricting or facilitating activities at the Rafah crossing, through which fuel could enter, remain uncertain.

Israeli inspectors stationed at the Rafah crossing are responsible for reviewing all aid and ensuring that supplies usable by Hamas are not allowed to pass. Previously, Israel supplied 50% of Gaza’s power needs through electricity lines, but they were disconnected at the beginning of the conflict. The IDF estimates that Hamas has stockpiled between 850,000 to 1 million liters of fuel, which could be utilized to power water facilities or hospitals.

With reports referring to hospitals nearing the end of their available fuel supply, the situation is becoming increasingly critical. Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, is already experiencing overcrowding and poor conditions due to the influx of displaced people seeking shelter within its walls. Combined with the struggle to treat over 800 wounded individuals, the healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of a disaster.

It remains to be seen whether Israel will ultimately allow fuel to enter the Gaza Strip, potentially alleviating the dire humanitarian situation. As international pressure mounts and the urgent need for aid persists, finding a solution that ensures the fuel reaches those in need without serving Hamas’s interests will be of utmost importance.