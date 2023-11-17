Israel Considers Allowing Fuel into Gaza for Hospital Use

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, announced on Thursday that Israel is considering allowing fuel to enter the Gaza Strip specifically for use by hospitals in the near future. This potential reversal of Israel’s longstanding refusal to allow fuel to enter the region was met with immediate contradiction from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which categorically denied approving such a move.

Hospitals in Gaza have been warning for weeks that they are running out of fuel and are on the brink of being unable to operate. Lt. Gen. Halevi’s statement implied that in such a situation, fuel could be allowed in via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. However, he also emphasized that strict oversight would be in place to ensure the fuel does not reach Hamas infrastructure or serve its war purposes.

Israel has not permitted any fuel shipments to enter the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. Despite the looming crisis in medical centers, some hospitals are still operational, albeit with severe restrictions and shortages, while others have been forced to close due to Israeli airstrikes.

Fuel is necessary to power generators in hospitals that are crucial for operating life-saving machines, especially considering the lack of a steady electricity supply. The World Health Organization has warned that the shortage of fuel for generators puts the lives of 1,000 kidney dialysis patients, 130 premature babies in incubators, cancer patients, and individuals on ventilators at risk.

The Prime Minister’s Office swiftly issued a statement refuting Lt. Gen. Halevi’s comments, stating that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not approved the entry of fuel into Gaza. Israel has consistently accused Hamas of stealing and hoarding fuel intended for hospitals and humanitarian purposes, diverting it for their own agenda. The IDF has previously released evidence of large quantities of fuel allegedly held by Hamas in the Strip.

Despite these accusations, Israel has faced significant pressure, including from its allies, to allow fuel into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel shortly and is expected to address the expansion of humanitarian aid entry. However, the role of Egypt and Hamas in restricting or limiting activity at the Rafah crossing remains unclear.

It is important to note that Israeli inspectors stationed at Rafah closely monitor all aid entering the Gaza Strip to prevent any supplies that could benefit Hamas from crossing the border.

Prior to the conflict, Israel provided 50% of the region’s power needs through electricity lines, which were subsequently shut off on October 11. The IDF spokesperson also revealed that Hamas has accumulated between 850,000 to one million liters of fuel, which could potentially be used for operating water facilities or powering hospitals.

The dire situation facing hospitals in Gaza has been further highlighted by reports from medical professionals within the region. Doctors at Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, have expressed concerns about overcrowding and poor conditions due to the influx of displaced individuals seeking refuge within the facility. The hospital is struggling to treat over 800 people with serious or critical injuries, as supplies dwindle.

Furthermore, reports from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reveal that the Turkish-Palestinian Hospital, the only facility offering specialized treatment for cancer patients, has been forced to cease operations due to the lack of fuel. This leaves 70 cancer patients in a critical situation. Another hospital, the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, has also had to turn off lights and refrigeration in their mortuary.

The spokesman for the Hamas Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, warned that without securing a stable electricity and fuel supply, a looming disaster awaits. The situation in Gaza remains precarious, and it is crucial that efforts are made to address the urgent needs of hospitals and patients in the region.

