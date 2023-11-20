Israel Continues Ground Operation in Gaza, Uncovering Terror Tunnel at Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has approved plans for the continuation of the ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to an announcement by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. The decision was made following a situational assessment held at IDF Southern Command headquarters. While the military is currently focusing on fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, it is expected to expand its operations to the southern part of the coastal enclave.

During an operation in Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, IDF troops discovered a 180-foot-long terror tunnel buried underground, along with a shed containing numerous weapons such as RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. The tunnel entrance was equipped with various defense mechanisms to prevent Israeli forces from entering. This discovery highlights the ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure and prevent terrorist attacks.

The IDF, together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), is also targeting Hamas operatives in residential areas. A terror cell preparing to attack Israeli troops from the roof of a residential building was eliminated in an airstrike, and weapons and military equipment were found in residential buildings in the neighborhood.

Israeli Navy commandos are providing support to ground forces from the Gaza coast. They are attacking Hamas targets using munitions from the sea and assisting ground forces with fire and observation. This coordinated effort aims to neutralize threats and protect Israeli forces during their operations.

In addition to uncovering the terror tunnel under the hospital, Israeli soldiers have discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in Gaza City. These findings occurred during raids on the homes of Hamas officials in the Rimal and Sheikh Ijlin neighborhoods. The IDF also raided a Hamas “military” camp, where ammunition depots and rocket launchers were uncovered. These discoveries highlight the extent of Hamas’s underground infrastructure and the ongoing efforts to dismantle it.

It is worth mentioning that Israel launched “Operation Swords of Iron” on October 7 in response to thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrating the Gaza border. Since then, the IDF and Shin Bet have detained over 100 Hamas terrorists for questioning, gathering valuable intelligence about the terror group’s tunnels and weapon warehouses.

On another front, Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired dozens of mortar shells at communities in the Upper Galilee, prompting a response from the IDF. The Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanese territory, countering the attacks and protecting Israeli civilians.

Tragically, Israeli casualties continue to mount during the ground operation in Gaza. The names of more fallen soldiers have been released, including Capt. (res.) Roy Bieber, Sgt. Binyamin Meir Arli, Maj. (res.) Yakir Biton, Sgt. Maj. Rani Tahan, and Maj. (res.) Chen Yahalom. Their sacrifice underscores the risk and bravery of Israeli soldiers working to defend their nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the goal of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza?

A: The goal is to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure, neutralize threats, and protect Israeli civilians and forces.

Q: What did the IDF discover at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City?

A: IDF troops discovered a 180-foot-long terror tunnel buried underground, along with a shed containing weapons and ammunition.

Q: How is the Israeli Navy supporting ground forces in Gaza?

A: Israeli Navy commandos are attacking Hamas targets from the sea and providing fire support and observation for ground forces.

Q: What recent discoveries have been made in Gaza?

A: Israeli soldiers have uncovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons during raids on the homes of Hamas officials. Additionally, a Hamas “military” camp was raided, uncovering ammunition depots and rocket launchers.

Q: How many casualties have there been in the ongoing ground operation?

A: At least 67 Israeli soldiers have been killed in action since the start of the Gaza ground operation on October 27.