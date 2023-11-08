Israel Defense Forces Chief Admits Mistakes in Hamas Invasion

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has acknowledged the failures surrounding the brutal Hamas invasion that took place on Saturday. While admitting that mistakes were made, Lt. Gen. Halevi emphasized that now is not the time to investigate what went wrong but rather to focus on the ongoing war.

In a public statement, Lt. Gen. Halevi stated, “The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war.” Despite the acknowledgment of failure, he reassured the public that the IDF remains committed to the security of Israel and its citizens.

While there were some warnings and irregularities prior to the Hamas onslaught, a decision was made to wait until the following morning to respond. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that there were signs, but no major intelligence warnings. The military will thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the surprise attack.

Denying claims that Israel received a warning from Egypt about the imminent assault, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the Israeli government’s commitment to the ongoing fight against Hamas. Lt. Gen. Halevi emphasized the importance of bringing back the estimated 200 Israeli and foreign hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza, stating, “We will do everything to return the hostages back home.”

The IDF’s operations have targeted numerous terrorist infrastructure and individuals responsible for the brutal crimes committed during the Hamas invasion. Lt. Gen. Halevi made it clear that Hamas and its leadership would face severe consequences for their actions. Turning his attention to Hezbollah, he warned the Lebanon-based terror group against any aggression, stating, “I don’t suggest starting up with us.”

As the conflict continues, the IDF remains steadfast in its efforts to restore security to the region. Lt. Gen. Halevi acknowledged the devastating impact of the recent events but urged patience, emphasizing that Gaza will undergo significant changes. The IDF is determined to dismantle the terrorist network and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.