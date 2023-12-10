In a recent military campaign, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) executed precision strikes on approximately 250 targets, as part of their strategy to create deterrence against Hamas. The IDF claims that many surrendering Hamas fighters were among the targets.

The IDF’s primary objective is to protect the citizens of Israel and maintain peace and security in the region. Through focused and accurate airstrikes, they aim to neutralize threats posed by extremist groups like Hamas, which continues to launch rockets and engage in acts of violence against Israel.

Instead of depending on aggression, the IDF takes a calculated approach by targeting specific locations and individuals with the intent to minimize casualties and collateral damage. By doing so, they hope to not only deter potential threats but also send a clear message that acts of violence will not be tolerated.

While some may criticize the Israeli and US military strategies, it is important to understand that executing military operations is a complex matter. Planning and executing precision strikes require meticulous consideration and a profound understanding of the situation at hand. It entails weighing the potential risks and benefits, targeting only those who pose an immediate threat while sparing innocent lives.

