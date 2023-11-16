The Impact of IDF’s Readiness for a Ground Offensive on the War against Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reached a critical point in its war against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. After 16 days of relentless airstrikes, the military is confident that it is fully prepared for a ground offensive to achieve its objectives of destroying Hamas’ infrastructure. However, there is uncertainty surrounding when the government will issue the order to commence the ground offensive.

The IDF acknowledges the potential risks associated with a ground operation, including heavy casualties to soldiers and ongoing attacks by Hezbollah in the north. Despite these challenges, the military believes that initiating the offensive sooner rather than later is crucial for attaining the government’s stated goals.

Prioritizing the southern front, where Gaza is located, has been the primary focus for the IDF. Nevertheless, should the need arise to shift the army’s attention to the northern front, the military is confident in its ability to pivot within a few days. Additional forces have been deployed to the Lebanon border to ensure preparedness.

A significant concern for the IDF is the safety of the 222 confirmed hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip. The military has been making preparations for potential rescue operations during the ground offensive. However, the release of hostages by Hamas, such as the recent release of an American mother and daughter, could lead to delays or even a suspension of the ground incursion.

Despite these potential setbacks, the IDF believes that an offensive may exert pressure on Hamas to release more hostages. The United States has expressed its desire for Israel to delay the ground operation, allowing for negotiations and humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave. While the US is not requesting the abandonment of the ground invasion, it advises waiting for strategic reasons.

As the IDF awaits a decision from the government regarding the ground offensive, the military understands that there may be additional factors, such as the hostage issue, influencing any potential delays. Forces stationed by the border can only remain in a heightened state of readiness for a limited period.

In its ongoing efforts, the Israeli Air Force has conducted strikes against over 10,000 targets belonging to Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza. Recent strikes have specifically targeted sniper and missile positions to neutralize potential threats to ground forces.

To mitigate civilian casualties, Israel has repeatedly called on people to evacuate northern Gaza. Leaflets have been dropped from the air, urging residents to leave. The estimation is that 700,000 individuals have already fled, but hundreds of thousands still remain, despite the urging of Hamas to stay.

As the conflict persists, the casualty figures reported by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza continue to rise, with over 4,600 people claimed to have been killed. However, these figures are unverifiable and include deaths that occurred due to an explosion at a hospital, which Israel disputes, attributing it to an Islamic Jihad rocket misfiring.

Israel has also faced a barrage of rockets launched by terror groups, with over 550 rockets landing inside the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the IDF claims to have eliminated approximately 1,500 of the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7.

FAQ:

Q: What are the objectives of Israel’s war against Hamas?

A: Israel aims to destroy Hamas’ infrastructure and dismantle the organization after the October 7 massacres.

Q: What risks does the IDF acknowledge in a ground offensive?

A: The IDF recognizes the potential for heavy casualties to soldiers and ongoing attacks by Hezbollah in the north.

Q: Why does the IDF believe a ground offensive should start soon?

A: The IDF believes that initiating the ground offensive sooner, rather than later, is vital for achieving the government’s goals against Hamas.

Q: How many hostages are currently held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza?

A: There are 222 confirmed hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Q: What steps has Israel taken to ensure the safety of its forces?

A: Israel has heavily bolstered its forces along the Lebanon border but continues to maintain most forces near Gaza in anticipation of the ground offensive.

Q: How many targets have been struck by the Israeli Air Force in Gaza?

A: Over 10,000 targets have been hit by the Israeli Air Force so far.

Q: How many people have been reported killed in Gaza?

A: The Hamas-run health ministry claims that over 4,600 people have been killed, but these figures are disputed and include deaths from an explosion at a hospital.

Q: How many rockets have landed inside the Gaza Strip?

A: Israel reports that over 550 rockets fired by terror groups have landed inside the Gaza Strip.

Q: How many infiltrators did Israel eliminate on October 7?

A: Israel claims to have killed approximately 1,500 of the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7.