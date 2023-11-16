New Insights on the Impact of IDF Attacks on Hamas Battalions

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have recently revealed the significant impact of their attacks on Hamas battalions during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Prior estimates had suggested that Hamas had 15,000 to 40,000 men, but according to the IDF, the militant group started the war with 30,000 fighters organized into five regional brigades, each consisting of 24 battalions.

In a groundbreaking move, the IDF shared official estimates of Hamas’s forces on the eve of the war, shedding light on the makeup and size of the militant group. Each battalion comprised over 1,000 men and had specialized units, such as anti-tank missile operators, sharpshooters, and engineers.

During the weeks of airstrikes and ground invasion, the IDF has targeted Hamas battalions and witnessed a remarkable decrease in their effectiveness. The IDF reported that the effectiveness of 10 out of the 24 battalions has been significantly hampered. Two examples provided by the IDF are the Shaati and Daraj-Tuffah battalions.

The Shaati Battalion suffered a loss of 200 men, including key commanders at various levels and crucial command centers and positions. This has had a noticeable impact on their operations and coordination. Initially, Hamas had a well-coordinated battle plan, but with the loss of commanders, their actions became more chaotic and disjointed. Small groups operated independently, without awareness of other Hamas forces’ efforts. Attempts to replace lost commanders from other battalions did not restore their former effectiveness levels.

Similarly, the Daraj-Tuffah Battalion lost over 260 men and commanders. The IDF has highlighted that the loss of these key personnel has significantly impacted their ability to operate effectively.

It is important to note that while the IDF has shattered the effectiveness of these 10 battalions, doubts remain among multiple high-ranking IDF sources about Hamas being close to “breaking.” Despite claims that Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza, the situation remains fluid and challenging.

This revelation from the IDF offers a unique glimpse into the progress made during the conflict, showcasing the impact of targeted attacks on Hamas battalions. It demonstrates how the IDF’s strategy has disrupted Hamas’s coordinated actions, leading to a decline in their effectiveness on the battlefield.

