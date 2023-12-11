New IDF Fallen Soldiers: Capturing the Spirit of Sacrifice

The IDF honors the memory of four brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. While their names might be new to many, their commitment and dedication to Israel will forever be etched in our hearts.

Warrant Officer (Res.) Gideon Ilani, aged 35, hailed from Asael and heroically fought in the formidable 2855th Battalion. Tragically, Ilani lost his life on the battlefield in Gaza, where he bravely confronted danger to protect his fellow soldiers.

Warrant Officer (Res.) Etay Perry, aged 36, served in the esteemed 8111th Battalion, and his valor shone through in the fierce battles of southern Gaza. Perry’s unwavering commitment to his comrades and his unwavering determination will be remembered with deep respect.

Major (Res.) Eviatar Cohen, aged 42, a proud resident of Kfar Saba, also commanded the ranks of the 8111th Battalion. Leading by example, Major Cohen fearlessly battled alongside his unit in the unforgiving terrain of southern Gaza.

Lastly, Major (Res.) Gal Becher, aged 34, hailed from Oranit and had a vital role as an instructional officer in the esteemed 36th Brigade 36. Unfortunately, his life was tragically cut short due to a military road accident in southern Israel. His dedication to training and guiding future generations of soldiers will not be forgotten.

As we mourn the loss of these courageous individuals, let us remember that their sacrifice serves as a powerful reminder of the unwavering spirit and selflessness embodied by those who defend our nation. Our gratitude extends not only to these fallen heroes but also to their families, who have paid the ultimate price as well.