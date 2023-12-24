Israeli Forces Gain Full Operational Control of Northern Gaza as Conflict Intensifies

Amidst intense fighting between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, the IDF has announced that it has achieved “full operational control” of northern Gaza. The town of Jabalia, which houses the largest refugee camp in the area, has become the epicenter of the conflict.

Residents in Jabalia have been facing near-constant aerial bombardments and shelling from Israeli tanks, resulting in thick smoke engulfing the town. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesperson, confirmed the IDF’s control over northern Gaza. He also mentioned that the IDF is expanding its operations in southern Gaza.

As the IDF continues to advance into new Hamas strongholds, heavy battles ensue. “Upon their entry into new Hamas strongholds, troops are engaged in heavy battles,” said Hagari. The IDF is currently engaged in significant combat in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz visited northern Gaza and reiterated that the southern cities would face a similar fate. They warned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that the IDF’s control over Beit Hanoun would be the fate of other Hamas strongholds as well.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant casualties on both sides. Five IDF soldiers were killed recently, bringing the total number of ground operation fatalities to 144. The United Nations and other agencies have issued a warning about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Over 500,000 Gazan civilians, approximately a quarter of the population, are facing starvation as a result of the ongoing war.

Amidst this crisis, a potential famine in Gaza is looming. The lack of sufficient aid entering the region has put children and families at risk of violence, deprivation, and potentially the worst outcomes. Field hospitals in central Gaza are grappling with dwindling medical supplies, making it challenging to provide adequate care to the injured.

As the conflict intensifies, it serves as a stark warning to Hezbollah, which continues to carry out attacks on Israel from Lebanon. The IDF’s relentless pursuit of Hamas in Gaza demonstrates Israel’s determination to defend its borders and safeguard its citizens.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current situation in northern Gaza?

A: The Israeli Defense Forces have gained “full operational control” of northern Gaza amidst intense fighting with Hamas.

Q: Are there casualties in the conflict?

A: Yes, five Israeli soldiers have been killed, bringing the total number of ground operation fatalities to 144. The conflict has also resulted in a significant number of Palestinian casualties.

Q: How many civilians are facing starvation in Gaza?

A: Over 500,000 Gazan civilians, which is approximately a quarter of the population, are at risk of starvation due to the ongoing war.

Q: What is the condition of medical facilities in Gaza?

A: Medical facilities in Gaza are facing severe shortages of supplies, including gauze and iodine, making it challenging to provide adequate care to injured patients.

Sources:

– [Times of Israel](https://timesofisrael.com/)

– [United Nations World Food Program](https://www.wfp.org/)