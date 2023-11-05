The Impact of Climate Change on Hydroelectric Dams in India’s Himalayan Region

India’s Himalayan region has long faced the devastating consequences of landslides and floods during the monsoon season. However, the frequency and intensity of these disasters are on the rise due to global warming and the melting of glaciers. This poses significant risks to the hundreds of hydroelectric dams approved by the Indian government to meet clean energy goals.

In a 2016 study, scientists discovered that over a fifth of the dams built near Himalayan glaciers could potentially fail if glacial lakes burst. Despite these findings, the Teesta-3 dam, among others, is not being effectively monitored for safety by India’s chief dam regulator.

To exacerbate the situation, extreme weather events driven by climate change are becoming more common. This puts both the dams and the communities living downstream at high risk of catastrophic flooding. Dam breaches, like the recent one caused by Storm Daniel in Libya, serve as a wakeup call to the potential devastation that awaits those unprepared.

In the face of these dangers, the Indian government passed a dam safety law in 2021 that mandates emergency planning for operators and local governments. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains questionable, as evident by the lack of safety monitoring for dams such as the Teesta-3.

The recent flash floods in Sikkim, India, further underline the urgent need for action. More than 2,000 people have been rescued, and the damages have been extensive. Eleven bridges were washed away, pipelines were destroyed, and over 270 houses sustained damage across four districts.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, with the army providing essential aid and connectivity to affected civilians. Temporary bridges are being erected to ensure the delivery of food and supplies to the impacted areas.

It is now imperative that the Indian government takes a comprehensive approach to address climate change’s impact on hydroelectric dams. This includes prioritizing both the safety of existing dams and reassessing the feasibility of constructing new ones. While clean energy goals are vital, they should not come at the expense of the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in these vulnerable regions. It is only through a holistic and proactive strategy that India can mitigate the risks posed by climate change and ensure a sustainable future for all.