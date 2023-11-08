Icelandic Women Strike for Gender Equality

Women throughout Iceland participated in a momentous strike on Tuesday to advocate for greater gender equality within the country. Led by the prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, this marked the seventh time women in Iceland have taken this bold action since the inaugural strike in 1975. The strike, known as the “Women’s Day Off” or “Kvennafrí” in Icelandic, aimed to shed light on the pervasive wage discrimination and gender-based violence experienced by women in Iceland.

The significance of this strike cannot be understated, as it garnered support from various sectors. Government departments acknowledged the strike, and numerous organizations, including the Federation of the Public Workers Union in Iceland (BSRB), the Icelandic Nurses’ Association, and the Icelandic Association of Women’s Associations, joined in solidarity. Such extensive support highlights the widespread recognition of the persistent gender disparities that still exist within Icelandic society.

Iceland has long been at the forefront of global gender equality efforts and has consistently topped the rankings as the best nation for gender equality according to the World Economic Forum. However, the organizers of the strike wanted to draw attention to the challenges faced by immigrant women, whose contributions to Icelandic society often go unnoticed and unrewarded.

Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir, an advocate for gender equality, emphasized the ongoing commitment of the government to address these issues. She highlighted recent research initiatives that aim to understand the wage disparity between professions traditionally dominated by men and women, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the gender pay gap by 2022.

The importance of continued activism for gender equality was eloquently summarized by Jakobsdóttir when she stated, “While Iceland has made internationally recognized progress on gender equality, we have not sufficiently confronted the intersections of gender, racial, and class injustices.” This strike serves as a powerful reminder that despite significant progress, there is still work to be done to achieve true gender equality in Iceland and around the world. It is essential for both men and women to amplify their voices and actively support initiatives that challenge systemic gender disparities.