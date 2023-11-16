The Power of Unity: Icelandic Women Rally to Fight Gender Inequality

In a historic show of solidarity, tens of thousands of Icelandic women took part in a 24-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against gender inequality. This powerful movement was led by none other than the country’s own Prime Minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir, who highlighted the slow progress towards achieving equal treatment for women both at home and abroad.

Throughout the nation, schools, libraries, and various institutions operated under limited hours or closed their doors altogether as female employees stayed home. Hospitals also announced that they would only be attending to emergency cases. The strike aimed to bring attention to several issues, including pay disparities, gender- based violence, and the unequal burden of unpaid domestic work that often falls upon women.

Under the rallying cry of “Do you call this equality?”, Icelandic women and non-binary individuals came together to demand justice and freedom, fighting for a more equitable society. This full-day strike marked a significant moment in history, reminiscent of the inaugural women’s event that took place nearly half a century ago, in 1975, when 90% of Icelandic women participated to protest gender inequality.

Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, a 58-year-old lawmaker, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of past generations: “We are celebrating… our foremothers, our role models for equality. We need equality, we need justice, we need freedom, so this is a message here from Iceland, we have to stand together.”

Iceland has long been hailed as one of the world’s most progressive countries in terms of gender equality, having topped the World Economic Forum’s gender gap index for 14 consecutive years. However, the strike shed light on the persistent wage gaps that exist in certain industries and professions, with women earning at least 20% less than men, according to Statistics Iceland.

This momentous day of protest was not limited to those directly affected by wage disparities. Sonja Rut Adalsteinsdottir, a 41-year-old employee at a company that upholds equal pay practices, explained why she still felt compelled to participate: “I am here for my daughters, and for all other women in this country.”

The strike garnered significant attention, with an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 individuals attending various rallies across the country. However, it is important to remember that the gender inequality issue goes beyond just economic disparities. A study conducted by the University of Iceland revealed that 40% of Icelandic women experience gender-based and sexual violence in their lifetime.

Freyja Steingrimsdottir, a strike organizer and the communications director for the Icelandic Federation for Public Workers, emphasized the urgent need for action: “We’re seeking to bring attention to the fact that we’re called an equality paradise, but there are still gender disparities and an urgent need for action.” She also highlighted the undervaluation and lower wages in female-led professions such as healthcare services and childcare.

The fight for gender equality is far from over, and Iceland’s strike serves as a powerful reminder that progress must continue. It is a call to action for societies worldwide to address the existing disparities and to work collectively towards achieving a more just and equal future for all.

