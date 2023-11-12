Icelandic Women Rally Against Gender Pay Gap: Lessons for the US

Icelandic women made a powerful statement on Tuesday by participating in a nationwide strike known as “kvennafrí” or women’s day off. Women from all walks of life, whether in executive positions or working in their homes, walked away from their work to protest against unequal pay and gender-based violence. This strike highlighted the significant role that women play in society and shed light on the often underappreciated and undervalued work they perform.

The impact of this strike was not lost on experts like Amy Diehl, a gender equity researcher and author, who stated that it made visible the labor that is often taken for granted. By withholding their labor, women made it clear that their contributions should not be overlooked or undervalued. Men were left to “pick up the pieces,” demonstrating the vital role women play in sustaining various aspects of society.

Iceland, a country known for its commitment to gender equality, has closed more than 90% of the gender gap, earning the top spot in gender parity for 14 consecutive years, according to the World Economic Forum. This achievement sets Iceland apart from the rest of the world. While progress has been made, it is essential to recognize that there is still work to be done in achieving full gender equality.

The United States, with its larger and more diverse population, faces unique challenges in closing the gender pay gap. Experts point out that the issue is complex, particularly when considering the intersectionality of gender and race. Closing the gender pay gap requires addressing multiple systems and advocating for policies such as paid family leave, employer accountability, increased minimum wage, and promoting union representation to establish fair bargaining power.

It’s crucial to look beyond simple statistics when addressing gender equality. Even if the right indicators are met to close the gap, there is no guarantee that the benefits will be evenly distributed among women and other marginalized groups. Ann Warner, interim CEO at the International Center for Research on Women, emphasizes that gender inequality is not limited to one dimension, and the gaps widen further when considering race and other factors.

The participation of Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir in the strike speaks volumes about the need for progress. Despite Iceland’s reputation as a gender-equal country, the prime minister acknowledges that there is still work to be done, emphasizing the urgency to address the gender-based wage gap and gender-based violence. Her support for the strike sends a powerful message that even the most equitable societies must continue striving for improvement.

So, what can the United States do to address gender inequality? Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, suggests that interventions should focus on widening access to healthcare and promoting participation in male-dominated fields. However, the gender pay gap in the US is not a problem that can be solved with a simple solution, especially when considering the complex nature of race intersectionality.

Research by Harvard professor Claudia Goldin, a Nobel Prize Winner in economics, reveals that even college-educated women with high-paying jobs face challenges due to long, inflexible working hours. This exacerbates the gender pay gap. Achieving gender equality requires more than just having women in high-paying careers; it necessitates changing societal norms and involving men in caretaking responsibilities.

It’s crucial to recognize that gender inequality is intertwined with economic inequality. For example, the work of care providers, often performed by Black and brown women, is undervalued and lacks bargaining power. To address these issues, it is essential to empower these women with better employment options, better wages, and more leverage in negotiating fair compensation.

While the US has seen a rebound in women’s workforce participation following the pandemic, it does not imply that the fight for gender equality is over. Prior to the pandemic, progress in closing the gender gap was slow. The economic structures and systems in place undervalue women’s work, resulting in pay differences based on sex, even in similar job roles. To counter this, Gould emphasizes the importance of pay transparency and encourages women to advocate for fair compensation.

A diverse range of voices in leadership positions is another crucial aspect of achieving gender equality. This ensures that decision-making processes are inclusive and representative of different perspectives. However, current initiatives may unintentionally reinforce inequality. For true progress, it is necessary to challenge existing norms and strive for diversity and equality in all industries, including caretaking.

Large-scale actions, like Iceland’s strike, can serve as important catalysts for change. The strike demonstrated the significant role that women play in society and compelled decision-makers to take action. The United States can learn from such powerful moments and work towards creating a society that values and respects the labor of women.

