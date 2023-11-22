Abrupt Geological Shifts in Iceland Prompt Concerns of Imminent Volcanic Activity

An area in Iceland has experienced a rapid and ongoing rise in the Earth’s crust, occurring considerably faster than previous tectonic activity, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. This geological phenomenon has raised concerns about the possibility of an imminent volcanic eruption. The region has witnessed approximately 700 earthquakes between midnight and 1:20 p.m. UT, with the largest registered tremor being a magnitude 2.7. As this tectonic activity continues, cracks have emerged in the ground and roads in the vicinity.

Radar images captured by the Icelandic Met Office indicate that an area southwest of Iceland, near the geothermal hotspot of Svartsengi, has witnessed a significant uplift of the crust—rising by as much as three centimeters. This uplift suggests a deep underground inflation is taking place. A geophysicist at the University of Leeds, Andrew Hooper, explains that this inflation is caused by a process called “magma intrusion,” wherein molten rock moves upward from the Earth’s mantle and pushes into the crust.

Two types of magma intrusions have been observed in Svartsengi. The first type occurred over the past few years, causing horizontal spreading of magma at a depth of approximately three miles beneath Svartsengi, leading to repetitive uplifts. The second type, which started on November 10, involves rapid upward and lateral movement of magma, forming a vertical sheet. This recent intrusion lies to the east of Svartsengi, passing beneath the town of Grindavik. Hooper suggests that magma may have reached within half a mile from the surface or even closer.

The sudden shift between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, with the former moving away from the latter by four to five centimeters within a short timespan, has created a wider gap underneath Iceland. This allows magma to rise, leading to the current uplift in the Earth’s crust.

While authorities in Iceland have evacuated the town of Grindavik and restricted nearby road traffic as a precautionary measure, the situation has caused hardships and disrupted the local fishing industry. Nonetheless, the Icelandic Met Office maintains that the possibility of an eruption above the vertical magma intrusion remains significant, as the crust over the intrusion is notably weaker than the crust in the uplifted region.

In light of these developments, it is natural for people in Iceland to be concerned about volcanic eruptions. The last major eruption in Iceland occurred in 2010, when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted multiple times, resulting in an extensive ash cloud that disrupted air travel in Europe and North America.

The recent radar imagery highlights the resumption of the initial form of magma intrusion. However, experts stress that this does not necessarily indicate immediate volcanic activity. While an eruption remains a possibility, the exact timing cannot be predicted with certainty.

(Source: Newsweek)