New Volcanic Activity Detected in South-West Iceland

After weeks of intense seismic activity, a volcano in south-west Iceland erupted on Monday, causing concern among the local population. The country’s meteorological office has reported that while the eruption is weakening, there is still a possibility that new vents could open suddenly.

The eruption, which occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula, led to the evacuation of approximately 4,000 people last month from the town of Grindavik, which was threatened by the lava flow. Although there have been no reports of injuries so far, there are fears that houses may be damaged.

The Icelandic Met Office has provided aerial images showing that there are currently three vents erupting, compared to the previous five. Vents are openings on a volcano through which magma erupts or volcanic gases are emitted. While the eruption continues to weaken, there is an increased likelihood that more vents may open, either along the original fracture or further north or south. The warning time for new vent openings could be very short.

The eruption has raised concerns about potential pollution reaching the capital, Reykjavik, which is located approximately 42km (26 miles) away from Grindavik. However, as of mid-morning on Wednesday, there have been no reports of pollution affecting the city.

In 2010, a volcanic eruption in Iceland caused significant air travel disruption in Europe due to the ash plume that rose several kilometers into the atmosphere. However, the volcanologist Dr Evgenia Ilyinskaya states that the current eruption is unlikely to cause the same level of disruption. She explains that the volcanoes in south-west Iceland are physically incapable of generating large ash clouds.

Local residents have been anxiously awaiting the eruption, and there has been a mix of fear and anticipation among the population. Iceland’s foreign minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, assures that there have been no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland, and international flight corridors remain open.

Authorities have urged people to stay away from the eruption site for their own safety. The smell of smoke and ash has been detected up to 30km from the site, and occasional vibrations have been felt in the ground by those in the vicinity.

