The Unsettling Geology of Iceland: Blue Lagoon Temporarily Closes Amid Volcanic Activity

Iceland, known for its dramatic landscapes and geothermal wonders, is currently experiencing a surge in geological activity, prompting concerns of a possible volcanic eruption. The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) has recorded over 20,000 minor earthquakes since late October, with 1,400 occurring in the span of 24 hours leading up to midday on Thursday.

The majority of this increased seismic activity is concentrated in the southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula, which had remained dormant for a staggering 800 years until a volcanic eruption in 2021. As a result, the renowned Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist destination famous for its turquoise hot springs, made the difficult decision to temporarily close its doors as a precautionary measure.

According to the IMO, magma, or molten rock, is accumulating approximately 5 kilometers northwest of Thorbjorn mountain. The mountain offers a clear view of the Blue Lagoon, making it an ideal vantage point for monitoring the geological changes. Concern for the well-being of their employees prompted the owners of the Blue Lagoon to announce the closure of the site until November 16th.

Notably, the recent surge in seismic activity culminated in a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic area, located roughly 30 kilometers away from the capital city Reykjavik. Although this event has raised alarm, Ingibjorg Lilja Omarsdottir of the Icelandic Civil Protection Agency assures that there is currently no immediate need for evacuation. However, preparations have been made in the nearby town of Grindavik in case “magma appearing to rise to the surface” necessitates an evacuation.

Volcanic eruptions occur when lighter magma rises to the earth’s surface from deep beneath the solid rock layers. The Icelandic Met Office emphasizes that there is no risk of a catastrophic explosion similar to the Eyjafjallajokull eruption in 2010, which caused widespread disruption to European airspace for several days.

Iceland is recognized as one of the most geologically active regions on Earth, boasting approximately 30 active volcanic sites. In July, the Fagradalsfjall area witnessed the eruption of Litli-Hrutur, affectionately referred to as the “world’s newest baby volcano.” This event attracted numerous tourists who marveled at the awe-inspiring display of nature’s power. Prior to the recent eruptions, the area had remained dormant for nearly eight centuries, experiencing volcanic activities in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

