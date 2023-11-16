Title: The Unpredictable Volcanic Activity in Iceland: A Closer Look at the Eruption Threat

In a quaint Icelandic town called Grindavik, a crack in the earth’s surface has caused chaos and destruction. As roads crumbled and hills split apart, the real concern lies in what may happen next.

Grindavik is located in the Reykjanes Peninsula, a hot spot for volcanic activity. While the past two years have seen three eruptions in remote areas, this current threat poses a significant risk to both people and infrastructure, including homes, a geothermal plant, and a popular lagoon.

To understand the situation, we spoke with Vincent Drouin, a scientist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, who has been closely monitoring the situation. Here’s what we learned from our conversation:

Question: So, what exactly is a dike and is it responsible for the crack in the ground?

Answer: A dike refers to a vertical sheet of magma within the earth’s crust. Magma can move in both horizontal and vertical directions. If the magma is vertical, it can either continue moving horizontally or choose to ascend, leading to an eruption. In this case, the crack was indeed caused by a dike.

Question: The crack appears to be steaming in videos. Is this due to simmering magma beneath the surface?

Answer: No, the presence of steam would indicate extremely shallow magma, likely just a few meters below the surface. The steam observed in the town is more likely caused by broken water pipes, rather than magma activity.

Question: How deep is the magma currently located?

Answer: The magma is situated approximately 1 kilometer below the surface.

Question: How long does it take for the magma to reach the surface?

Answer: Initially, the dike was large, and the magma was moving swiftly. It was advancing horizontally in the crust at a rate exceeding 2 kilometers per hour. If the magma began moving vertically from its 1-kilometer depth, it would have taken only around half an hour to reach the surface.

Question: Despite earlier reports, why hasn’t the eruption occurred yet?

Answer: If the pressure in the dike had remained consistently high, the eruption would have happened quickly. However, it appears that the pressure and momentum have subsided. This indicates that the eruption might take a few more days, or even a couple of weeks. In a previous eruption in 2021, a similar dike formation took four weeks before the actual eruption occurred. Patience will likely be required in this case as well.

Question: Are the small earthquakes happening daily a result of the magma moving through the ground?

Answer: Yes, the magma is gradually making its way through the crust, causing earthquakes as it progresses. The seismic activity is strongest at the front of the dike.

Question: Did you anticipate the crack in the earth’s surface or was it a surprise?

Answer: The crack wasn’t entirely unexpected. Over the past two weeks, we had observed increased deformation in the area. On Friday morning, one of our seismologists noticed a cluster of seismic activity following a repetitive pattern. Such constant, small earthquakes often indicate that the magma is attempting to crack the crust in that specific location.

Question: As a scientist, how do you monitor volcanic activity in Iceland?

Answer: We have comprehensive monitoring systems in place throughout Iceland. One technique we utilize is the Global Navigation Satellite System, which involves placing instruments on the ground to precisely measure location, even down to centimeters or millimeters. This method allows us to track deformation over time. In this particular case, we had two GPS stations on either side of the dike, and we observed them being rapidly pulled apart as the magma penetrated the crust.

Another technique we employ, known as synthetic aperture radar interferometry, involves using satellites to capture radar images of the ground. By comparing these images, we can measure the extent of movement between them.

Question: What is the current status of the dike?

Answer: Continuous seismic activity is still occurring, albeit with smaller magnitudes. The activity has decreased compared to the levels observed on Friday evening. However, the risk of eruption remains high. On Tuesday afternoon, the detection of gases near the…