Impending Volcanic Eruption in Iceland: Authorities Face Limited Notice

A senior official in emergency management revealed on Monday that authorities in Iceland could receive as little as “30 minutes notice” before a potential volcanic eruption in the southwestern part of the country. Vídir Reynisson, the head of the Civil Protection and Emergency Management agency, explained that despite continuous monitoring of seismic activity, there may only be a short window of time before an eruption begins.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has reported hundreds of small earthquakes occurring near the town of Grindavik, which remains evacuated as a precautionary measure. Reynisson explained that the challenge lies in detecting the subtle signs that precede an eruption, such as small earthquakes clustering in specific areas. This makes it difficult to predict the exact timing of an eruption, with authorities potentially receiving only 30 minutes of notice.

While signs of an impending eruption are already evident, the duration before it occurs remains uncertain. Although monitoring efforts continue, the eruption could start within minutes or persist for days or even weeks, Reynisson warned.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported over 700 earthquakes in the region caused by magma intrusion since midnight on Monday. The most significant event recorded was a 2.7-magnitude tremor in the mountainous area of Hagafell, located just north of Grindavik.

With daily measurements of 1,500 to 1,800 earthquakes in the region, and the largest reaching a magnitude of 3.0, the situation remains highly volatile. As a precautionary measure, authorities have warned residents of Grindavik that they may be unable to return to their homes for several months.

Grindavik, already evacuated due to seismic activities and air content analysis indicating possible eruptions, has been closed to traffic indefinitely. Residents have only been given short windows of time to retrieve their belongings before leaving the area. The presence of magma flowing beneath the town further adds to concerns and reinforces the need for caution.

As the situation unfolds, authorities continue their monitoring and hazard assessment preparations. They emphasize that sudden changes with little warning are still a possibility.

It is important for residents and the public to stay informed and follow the guidelines provided by authorities to ensure their safety during this uncertain period.

(Source: [Icelandic Meteorological Office](https://www.imo.is/))