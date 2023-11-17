Iceland Alert: Volcano on the Brink of Eruption

Icelandic authorities have issued a warning as they evacuate the town of Grindavik, anticipating an imminent volcanic eruption. Visible cracks have emerged in the Earth’s surface, snaking beneath buildings, splitting streets, and releasing steam into the air. While magma has not yet risen to the surface, experts suggest that it is likely to happen very soon.

The volcanic activity is concentrated on the Reykjanes Peninsula, located 25 miles southwest of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. This region is where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are pulling apart, resulting in periodic eruptions as magma seeps through the cracks in the Earth’s crust.

For nearly 800 years, the volcanism in this area remained dormant until it unexpectedly awakened in 2020, culminating in the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on March 19, 2021. Since then, there have been sporadic volcanic activities, but indications suggest that a larger eruption may be inevitable in the coming days.

In fact, the Iceland Meteorological Office issued a warning on Monday, stating that there is a “significant likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.” Experts believe that a “dike intrusion,” which refers to magma squeezing between layers of the Earth’s crust, is happening beneath Grindavik. On Saturday, the Met Office reported that the magma was likely within a depth of 800 meters, or 2,624 feet, from the surface.

Initially, a series of earthquakes, including two measuring over magnitude 5.0 and thirteen at or above 4.5, were concentrated approximately two miles northeast of Grindavik, a town with a population of 3,300 on the Reykjanes Peninsula. This is believed to be where the upwelling of magma is occurring.

Over the past 72 hours, these earthquakes have gradually migrated southwest, which has alerted scientists to the possible movement of magma. Additionally, the ground in western Grindavik has risen by about three feet. The overall intrusion of magma is estimated to be approximately 10 miles long and continues southwest into the sea. Currently, the region experiences around 100 earthquakes per hour.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is it safe to reside near the volcano?

A: As a precautionary measure, authorities have evacuated the town of Grindavik. It is crucial to follow official instructions and prioritize safety.

Q: How long has the volcanism in this region been dormant?

A: The volcanic activity in the area remained dormant for nearly 800 years until it reawakened in 2020.

Q: What caused the volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula?

A: The volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula is the result of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates pulling apart, creating a pathway for magma to reach the surface.

Q: Will the volcano erupt soon?

A: While experts believe that a volcanic eruption is likely to happen in the coming days, the exact timing is uncertain.

Q: Is this volcanic activity unusual for Iceland?

A: Iceland is known for its volcanic activity and has experienced notable eruptions in the past, such as the Eyjafjallajokull eruption in 2010.

Share this article

According to The Washington Post, in 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull eruption on Iceland’s southern coast spewed ash 30,000 feet high and caused the closure of most of Europe’s airspace for several days. Another notable example is the emergence of the new island called Surtsey, which formed after an undersea volcanic eruption in 1963.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula had remained dormant for 6,300 years until December 2019 when a series of earthquakes signaled its reawakening. Since then, there have been multiple eruptions, including the recent eruption near Litli-Hrutur, which was about ten times larger than the previous ones.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to closely follow updates from local authorities and prioritize safety. The volcanic activity serves as a reminder of the powerful natural forces at play on our planet.