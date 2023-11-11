Iceland Permits Resumption of Whaling, Sparking Controversy

In a move that has been widely criticized by animal rights groups and environmentalists, Iceland has announced the resumption of commercial whaling after a temporary ban. The decision, which the government claims comes with stricter regulations and improved monitoring, has sparked outrage due to concerns over the suffering of whales during the hunting process.

The Icelandic government’s decision to allow the hunting of fin whales, the second largest mammal in the world, has raised alarm bells worldwide. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has labeled fin whales as globally vulnerable to extinction, emphasizing the need for their protection rather than hunting.

Iceland’s minister of food and agriculture, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, defended the decision, stating that the government is implementing new requirements and increased supervision for hunting. However, these assurances have been met with skepticism from campaigners who argue that no amount of regulation can justify the inhumane killing of whales.

Luke McMillan, an anti-whaling campaigner at Whale and Dolphin Conservation, expressed disappointment, stating that the new measures put forward by the government are futile and irrelevant. The cruelty inflicted upon whales during hunting cannot be mitigated by training, education, or improved equipment.

Concerns over the fate of whales have been further exacerbated by the multitude of existing threats they face, including pollution, entanglement in fishing nets, ship strikes, and climate change. Environmentalists argue that instead of allowing whaling to continue, Iceland should prioritize conservation efforts to protect these magnificent creatures.

While some conservationists fear that this decision may undermine future efforts to phase out whaling, others see it as a potential steppingstone towards ending the industry entirely. With Iceland’s only remaining whaling company’s license set to expire soon, there is hope that the government will cease issuing permits for whaling.

Patrick Ramage, of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, considered the decision regrettable but necessary to achieve a permanent end to Icelandic whaling. He emphasized that there is no such thing as cruelty-free whaling, and the focus should be on bringing an end to this brutal practice.

It is crucial to note that support for whaling in Iceland has significantly declined in recent years. A survey conducted in June revealed that a majority of Icelanders (51%) are now opposed to the hunt. With public opinion shifting and mounting international pressure, there is an opportunity for Iceland to reconsider its stance on commercial whaling.

