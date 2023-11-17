New Title: Ahmedabad Braces for Cricket Craze with Soaring Air Travel Demand

Ahmedabad, a city known for its fervent cricket culture, is about to experience a surge in air travel demand as thousands of cricket enthusiasts flock to the city for the ICC Men’s World Cup finals match between India and Australia. The excitement surrounding the event has led to a remarkable rise in both domestic and international airfares, with airlines struggling to meet the increasing demands of passengers.

The Ahmedabad airport is gearing up for a busy weekend, as over a hundred charter flights are scheduled to land on Sunday, in addition to the regular commercial flights arriving at the airport. Passenger traffic volumes are expected to skyrocket on both Saturday and Sunday, creating a bustling atmosphere within the airport premises.

To accommodate the high demand, airport authorities have made special arrangements, including coordinating with charter operators to utilize nearby airports like Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara for parking charter aircraft. Additionally, an SOP for non-standard parking has been prepared to handle the excess demand for night parking. Charter aircraft will be parked in vacant aprons, unused taxiways, and allocated parking bays for jets.

The demand for flights to Ahmedabad has driven airfares to unprecedented heights. Non-stop flights from major cities to Ahmedabad before Sunday evening are extremely limited, and charter flights have become even scarcer. The clash between the World Cup finals and assembly elections has resulted in a dearth of charter aircraft, as political parties snatched them up for campaign purposes in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Passengers desperate to secure a seat on a charter flight are now reaching out to those who were fortunate enough to book one, hoping to purchase any vacant seats. The demand has prompted many charter operators to increase their prices, with a 6-seater Beechcraft costing between Rs 8-12 lakh to charter.

This cricket frenzy has also caused a surge in hotel prices, with room rates in Ahmedabad skyrocketing up to Rs 1.2 lakh. Travel agencies and online platforms have witnessed an unprecedented demand for flights and accommodations in the city, with airfares soaring six to eight times higher than other months.

As the city of Ahmedabad braces for the cricket craze to unfold, the airport and travel industry are working diligently to meet the challenges brought about by this extraordinary demand. From crowded terminals to fully-packed flights, this cricket extravaganza is set to leave an indelible mark on Ahmedabad’s aviation landscape.

FAQs

1. What is the reason behind the surge in air travel demand to Ahmedabad?

– The surge in air travel demand is due to the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup finals match between India and Australia, which is taking place in Ahmedabad.

2. How are authorities managing the high demand at Ahmedabad airport?

– Authorities are coordinating with charter operators to utilize nearby airports for parking charter aircraft. Additionally, they have prepared an SOP for non-standard parking to handle excess demand.

3. Why are charter flights scarce for travel to Ahmedabad?

– The clash between the World Cup finals and assembly elections has resulted in a dearth of charter aircraft, as political parties have booked them for campaign purposes in other states.

4. How have airfares and hotel prices been affected by the cricket frenzy?

– Airfares have skyrocketed, and hotel room prices in Ahmedabad have surged up to Rs 1.2 lakh due to the high demand during this period.

5. How are travelers trying to secure seats on charter flights?

– Travelers are reaching out to those who have booked charter flights in the hope of purchasing any vacant seats on board. However, the demand has led to increased prices for charter flights.