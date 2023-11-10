ICC Investigating Hamas Massacres in Gaza and the West Bank

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently conducting active investigations into the October 7 Hamas massacres, as well as the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan highlighted the need for access to humanitarian aid and warned that blocking such access could constitute a war crime. He called on Israel to allow more trucks into the Gaza Strip to ensure that civilians receive basic necessities.

The investigations being conducted by the ICC cover any crimes committed on the territory of Palestine, regardless of whether they were perpetrated by Israel, Palestine, or acts committed from Palestine into Israel. Khan expressed concerns about the rise in reported incidents of attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The ICC’s investigation is an extension of its existing probe into the 2014 Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli settlement policy, and the Israeli response to protests at the Gaza border. Israel, which is not a member of the court and has not ratified its Rome Statute, has refused to cooperate with the ICC.

Khan emphasized that hostage-taking is a breach of the Geneva Conventions and called for the immediate release of all hostages taken from Israel. He also stressed the importance of providing basic food and medicines to civilians in the Gaza Strip, citing that impeding relief supplies could potentially fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

Despite Israel’s military official stating that hundreds of tons of humanitarian supplies have already been provided to Gaza, Khan expressed the need for these supplies to reach civilians without delay. The aid, which undergoes security checks, is transferred from Israel to Egypt through the Nitzana border crossing, and then to UN agencies for distribution in Rafah.

In addition to investigating Hamas actions, Khan reminded Israel of its obligations in relation to the laws of conflict, as it carries out airstrikes and a ground offensive targeting Hamas. He stressed that these obligations also apply to Hamas regarding its indiscriminate firing of rockets into Israel.

The ICC prosecutor invoked the Holocaust and World War II to emphasize the importance of fulfilling the promises made by the international community to prevent atrocities based on race, religion, culture, or nationality. Khan assured that the ICC will work impartially to separate allegations from facts and examine all relevant evidence in the pursuit of justice.