The Importance of Upholding International Law

In a recent statement, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan emphasized the crucial role of the law in protecting the rights of all individuals. During his first visit to Israel and the West Bank, Khan sought to underscore his commitment to addressing alleged illegal actions by both Israel and the Palestinians.

During his mission, Khan had the opportunity to listen to the experiences of victims, gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of their suffering. While not investigative in nature, this visit allowed him to connect with the individuals affected by the conflicts in the region.

Khan’s visit to Israel was made at the request of family members and friends of Israeli citizens who fell victim to Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups. Witnessing the aftermath of the attacks in Kibbutz Be’eri, Kibbutz Kfar Azza, and the site of the Nova Music Festival in Re’im, he was moved by the calculated cruelty inflicted upon innocent Israeli civilians. These attacks represent serious international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity, and the ICC was established precisely to address such atrocities.

Reiterating his commitment to complementarity, Khan expressed his readiness to engage with relevant national authorities in Israel. While acknowledging Israel’s position on jurisdiction as a non-State Party to the Rome Statute, Khan emphasized the importance of cooperation in pursuing justice.

A particularly distressing issue highlighted by Khan was the taking and continued holding of hostages, including children, by Hamas and other terror organizations. He forcefully called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, stressing that there can be no justification for such actions.

In Ramallah, Khan met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayeh, and Minister of Justice Mohammad Shalaldeh. This marked the first official visit by an ICC Prosecutor to the State of Palestine, an important milestone in furthering cooperation under the Rome Statute.

Meeting with the families of Palestinian victims, Khan heard their personal accounts of suffering in Gaza and the West Bank. It is crucial, he emphasized, that we never become desensitized to such profound human suffering.

Regarding the conflict in Gaza, Khan acknowledged the complexity of the situation, with Hamas and other armed groups allegedly embedding fighters within the civilian population. While recognizing violations of international humanitarian law, he stressed that Israel must respond in accordance with clear legal parameters that govern armed conflict. Upholding the principles of distinction, precaution, and proportionality is essential in ensuring meaningful protection under the law.

Furthermore, Khan acknowledged Israel’s efforts to train lawyers who advise commanders and implement a robust system to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law. He called for credible allegations of crimes during the ongoing conflict to be examined and investigated independently, underscoring the importance of both letter and spirit of the law.

Khan drew attention to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical supplies. He emphasized that aid should not be diverted or misused by Hamas, urging swift action and a principled approach in addressing the needs of civilians.

Expressing profound concern, Khan addressed the alarming increase in incidents of attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. He made it clear that no individual armed with extreme ideologies can act with impunity, stressing the importance of accountability for these actions.

Through his visit, Khan demonstrated his commitment to upholding international law and ensuring that the protection it offers is felt by all individuals affected by conflicts. The ICC, working in cooperation with relevant authorities, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting justice and accountability in the pursuit of lasting peace.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What was the purpose of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit to Israel and the West Bank?

A: Khan’s visit aimed to address alleged illegal actions by both Israel and the Palestinians, emphasizing the importance of upholding the law and promoting justice.

Q: What did Khan learn during his visit?

A: Khan had the opportunity to listen to the experiences of victims and gain a deeper understanding of the impact of conflicts in the region. He witnessed the aftermath of attacks in Israel and expressed concern about attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians.

Q: What is Khan’s stance on holding hostages?

A: Khan condemned the taking and continued holding of hostages, emphasizing the need for their immediate and unconditional release.

Q: How does Khan view the conflict in Gaza?

A: While acknowledging ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, Khan emphasized that Israel must respond within clear legal parameters and uphold the principles of distinction, precaution, and proportionality.

Q: What is Khan’s position on aid to Gaza?

A: Khan stressed the urgent need for basic necessities for civilians in Gaza and emphasized that aid should not be diverted or misused by Hamas.

Q: What is the ICC’s role in promoting justice and accountability?

A: The ICC, working in cooperation with relevant authorities, plays a pivotal role in addressing alleged international crimes and ensuring accountability for the protection of all individuals affected by conflicts.