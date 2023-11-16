The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recently conducted an inspection at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Contrary to previous claims by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the IAEA has confirmed that no mines or explosives were found on the roofs of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings, as well as the turbine halls.

This inspection was a significant development in light of President Zelenskyy’s assertion that Russia may be planning to “simulate an attack” on the plant. Ukrainian officials had reported the presence of objects resembling explosives on the roofs of several power units at the Zaporizhzhia facility. On the other hand, Russian officials had accused Ukraine of potential sabotage.

After a monthlong wait, the IAEA was finally granted access to the roofs of two units of the reactor buildings and their turbine halls. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi expressed his satisfaction with the news, stating, “I welcome the news that IAEA experts have finally been granted this additional access at the site.”

It is important to note that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian control since the beginning of March 2022, just after the war in Ukraine started. Since September, all six reactors of the plant have been shut down.

In a separate incident, the IAEA team had discovered mines in close proximity to the nuclear power plant. However, these mines were found in a restricted area that is inaccessible to plant personnel, and they were not located within the inner site perimeter.

The IAEA has communicated this specific finding to the plant management, who have clarified that it is a military decision and the area is controlled by the military.

Overall, the inspection by the IAEA provides reassurance that there are no immediate threats posed by mines or explosives on the roofs of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This finding adds to the comprehensive assessment of the plant’s safety and security measures.

