IAEA Condemns Iran’s Withdrawal of Inspectors, Urges Cooperation

The recent decision by Iran to withdraw the designation of several experienced inspectors assigned to conduct verification activities has drawn strong condemnation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This move by Iran effectively removes one third of the core group of the Agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran.

The inspectors in question possess unique knowledge in enrichment technology and have played a crucial role in conducting essential verification work at Iran’s enrichment facilities under Agency safeguards. This withdrawal of inspectors directly and severely affects the IAEA’s ability to effectively conduct inspections in Iran.

While this measure is formally permitted by the NPT Safeguards Agreement, the manner in which Iran has exercised this right is unprecedented and disproportionate. It not only hampers the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities but also undermines the spirit of cooperation that should exist between the IAEA and Iran.

Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, strongly urges Iran to reconsider its decision and return to a path of cooperation with the Agency. The withdrawal of inspectors is viewed as a step in the wrong direction and further strains the already strained relationship between the IAEA and Iran in the implementation of the NPT Safeguards Agreement.

Without effective cooperation, the IAEA will be unable to discharge its verification mandate in Iran and provide credible assurances that nuclear material and activities in the country are for peaceful purposes. Experience has shown that shutting out Agency inspectors is counterproductive and undermines the essential verification process.

Director General Grossi calls upon the highest authorities of Iran to engage with him at the earliest opportunity in order to rectify the situation and work towards the complete clarification of outstanding safeguards issues. Restoring confidence and trust between the IAEA and Iran is crucial for the effective implementation of the NPT Safeguards Agreement and the promotion of peaceful nuclear activities.