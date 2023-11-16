New Article: Reacting to Iran’s Restrictive Measures on Inspectors

In a recent turn of events, Iran has implemented what many describe as “unprecedented” measures to bar multiple inspectors assigned to the country. This move has raised concerns about the nuclear watchdog’s ability to oversee Tehran’s atomic activities. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, has condemned these actions as “disproportionate and unprecedented.”

Recent discussions at the IAEA’s Board of Governors led by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany have called for Tehran’s immediate cooperation on various issues, including providing explanations for uranium traces found at undisclosed sites. Iran’s response to this call has been to prevent the designated inspectors from carrying out their duties effectively.

While Grossi acknowledges the need for Iran’s cooperation, he believes that their reaction to the situation has been excessive. He states, “I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure, which affects the normal planning and conduct of agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the agency and Iran.”

Iran’s action of “de-designating” inspectors is technically allowed, as member states have the authority to veto inspectors assigned to their nuclear facilities under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards agreement. However, the IAEA has noted that Iran’s decision goes beyond the typical practice. Iran has indicated that it will bar “several” inspectors without providing a specific number.

The agency further highlights the significance of this move, stating, “These inspectors are among the most experienced agency experts with unique knowledge in enrichment technology. With today’s decision, Iran has effectively removed about one-third of the core group of the Agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran.”

Iran, on the other hand, has defended its actions and accused the United States, Britain, France, and Germany of politicizing the IAEA watchdog. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani emphasized the country’s positive cooperation within previously established agreements while underscoring the necessity for the agency’s neutrality.

As a result of Iran’s decision, the IAEA’s ability to effectively conduct inspections in Iran has been severely affected. This move, permitted by the NPT Safeguards Agreement, has been carried out by Iran in a manner that directly challenges the agency’s ability to fulfill its responsibilities.

Grossi concludes by urging the Iranian Government to reconsider its decision and reestablish a cooperative relationship with the agency. The U.S. State Department has yet to provide any immediate comment on the matter.

As this situation unfolds, concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities and the IAEA’s oversight persist. It remains to be seen how this standoff will be resolved and whether Iran will indeed resume its cooperation with the international community.

