Spanish Soccer Chief Stands Firm Amid Controversy Surrounding Unwanted Kiss

Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales has continued to face fierce criticism after video footage captured him placing an unwanted kiss on Jennifer Hermoso, a star player of Spain’s winning Women’s World Cup team. Despite calls for his resignation, Rubiales remains defiant and has vowed to stay in his position as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

In a speech at the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly, Rubiales labeled the kiss as “mutual” and dismissed the campaigns against him as “unjust” and “fake feminism.” He adamantly declared that he will not step down from his position.

While Rubiales received some applause at the assembly, many members of the Spanish soccer community, including Hermoso’s teammate Alexia Putellas, expressed their disapproval of his speech. Borja Iglesias, a Spain international and Real Betis striker, even announced that he would not play for the national team until changes were made.

The controversy surrounding Rubiales has also extended into the political arena. Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s acting second deputy prime minister, publicly called for his resignation, stating that he was not fit for his role.

Despite admitting that he made a mistake, Rubiales’ apology has not been sufficient in the eyes of his critics. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the kiss as an “unacceptable gesture.”

The president of Spain’s High Council of Sport (CSD), Víctor Francos, has announced that the council will initiate the process to suspend Rubiales from his position. However, the steps involved are complex, requiring the filing of a complaint and a tribunal hearing.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Rubiales remains resolute in his stance, asserting that the kiss was spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual. He maintains that he did not hold a position of dominance and that his intention was to console Hermoso after she missed a crucial penalty during the final.

The outcome of this situation remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the controversy has sparked a larger conversation about consent and respect within Spanish soccer.