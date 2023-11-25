A Disturbing Account: Unveiling the Gruesome Acts of Hamas

In recent weeks, a shocking video has been circulating worldwide, revealing the grim reality of the Oct. 7 massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel. The compilation, lasting 43 minutes, consists of harrowing footage captured from various sources including body cameras worn by terrorists, dashcams, traffic cameras, closed-circuit TV, and the mobile phones and social media accounts of victims, soldiers, and emergency medical workers.

The film portrays a scene that is beyond comprehension, leaving viewers sickened and in utter disbelief. The horrific images depicted in this raw footage have evoked extreme and horrified reactions from Congress, the United Nations, and even Hollywood. The collective response to the film comes as no surprise, as many who have witnessed its contents will be haunted forever.

The events captured in the video expose the nightmare that Israelis have endured for the past seven weeks. It all began on that fateful Saturday morning, now infamously known as “Black Saturday,” when thousands of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists infiltrated Israel. Their targets included approximately 20 civilian communities, army bases, and even a music festival. The repercussions were devastating, with over 1,200 individuals brutally murdered during the attack. Shockingly, more than 200 people, including nearly 40 children and a dozen mothers, were taken hostage.

Lior Hiatt, spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizes the importance of sharing this footage with the world. He highlights the atrocities committed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 massacre, urging people not to turn a blind eye. Hiatt describes the film as an incredibly difficult watch, featuring graphic images captured by the terrorists themselves. Diplomats, international organizations, influencers, and decision-makers at the highest levels have been shown the film, distributed by Israel across more than 60 embassies and consulates worldwide.

The impact of this footage cannot be understated. It has left many in tears, and others too shocked to continue watching. The graphic nature of the atrocities committed by these monsters from Hamas is both unnerving and soul-crushing. The film’s exclusivity is upheld to respect the wishes of the surviving victims’ relatives, who have requested that it be shown only to those who can enact real change.

Members of Congress were recently given the opportunity to witness the video, with roughly 300 people in attendance. Among them was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a vocal critic of Israel. While she has yet to comment on the film, others, like Rep. Darrell Issa, expressed their visceral reaction. Issa confessed to feeling sickened by the decapitations and brutal beatings captured on screen. Rep. Ritchie Torres also shared his haunting experience, recounting the cry of a fatherless child witnessing his father’s death in an explosion caused by a Hamas terrorist. Such firsthand encounters with the savagery of Hamas leave a lasting impression that feels worse than death itself.

The film’s most distressing scenes encompass the pain and suffering endured by innocent victims captured on private webcams. Disturbing forensic photographs add to the nightmare, revealing unimaginable levels of violence inflicted upon human bodies. Gender-based crimes can also be discerned in the evidence, as previously reported by Fox News Digital.

Equally horrifying is the footage taken from the cellphones of those who were likely killed or taken hostage. Among the chilling scenes, one captures a group of young female soldiers seeking shelter in a bomb shelter, seconds before a calmly walking terrorist enters and begins shooting. In another clip, festival-goers are blown to pieces by grenades launched by the terrorists.

Perhaps the most unsettling aspect is the footage filmed by the terrorists themselves. Many of them wore bodycams with the explicit intention of documenting their atrocities, mirroring the tactics employed by ISIS. These recordings served as a method to further terrorize and torment the Israeli public, long after the initial attack. The terrorists proudly filmed themselves hunting down civilians in their homes and on the streets of southern Israel, targeting rural communities and towns such as Sderot and Ofakim, located just a few miles from the Gaza border.

As the world becomes aware of the gruesome acts committed by Hamas through this chilling video, it is our collective responsibility to confront this evil. Let us not turn away, but instead stand firm in solidarity with the victims and ensure that these atrocities are not forgotten.

