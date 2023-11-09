Passengers on Board Cruise Ship Describe Terrifying Moments During Collision with Oil Tanker

Passengers on board the P&O cruise ship, Britannia, recently experienced a terrifying ordeal when the vessel collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Spain. The incident left passengers in a state of panic and hysteria, with one describing it as “panic stations.”

The Britannia, with a capacity to carry 3,647 passengers, was close to capacity when a storm brewed off the coast of Palma de Mallorca. Strong gale-force winds snapped the vessel’s mooring and propelled it into the tanker.

One passenger described the chaos and confusion that ensued. Initially, guests were told they could leave their cabins, only to discover that there were no activities available and the crew was wearing life jackets, preparing for an emergency. The unpredictability of the situation left passengers feeling anxious and uncertain of what was happening.

“We were up browsing on our phones in bed and heard the big horn after the bang. It was panic stations, I was bawling my eyes out,” said one passenger. “We went out onto our balcony and could see debris in the ocean and all the damage to the side of the boat and our lifeboat. The captain said: ‘Everyone to their muster stations, this is not a drill.'”

Passengers rushed to their muster stations, unsure of the severity of the situation. There were reports of injuries due to falls or falling debris, adding to the fear and chaos on board.

The captain and crew of the Britannia were praised for their calm and composed response during the incident. Despite the initial panic, the situation eventually calmed down, and the crew guided passengers back to their cabins and reassured them.

Following the collision, the Britannia remained alongside in Palma de Mallorca to allow technical teams to assess the damage. The cruise line ensured that passengers were cared for by the onboard medical center and provided entertainment and activities while awaiting further updates.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea and highlights the importance of preparedness and the calmness of crew members during emergencies. Despite the terrifying moments experienced by passengers, it is reassuring to see the professionalism and care demonstrated by the captain and crew of the Britannia.