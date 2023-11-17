Journalist Expelled from Russia as Crackdown on Foreign Media Continues

In a further blow to press freedom in Russia, a foreign journalist has been expelled from the country without explanation. Eva Hartog, a reporter for Politico and a Dutch citizen, announced the news on Wednesday, stating that she had been given just six days to tie up loose ends before leaving the country. This latest incident is part of a wider crackdown on foreign journalists by the Russian government, following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Despite being a well-respected journalist, with previous experience as the editor of The Moscow Times, Hartog found herself at odds with the Kremlin when the Ukraine conflict began. Since then, Russian authorities have significantly toughened censorship laws and intensified their suppression of both local and international media outlets.

The expulsion of Hartog from Russia comes after the arrest of another foreign journalist, Evan Gershkovich from The Wall Street Journal. Gershkovich, an American citizen, was accused by the Kremlin of spying and subsequently detained. Both Gershkovich and his employer strongly deny the allegations. Hartog expressed her dismay at the current state of independent journalism in Russia and highlighted the struggles faced by her colleagues who continue to work there.

These incidents serve as a reminder that journalism in Russia is under increasing threat. The government’s efforts to control the narrative and suppress dissenting voices have led to the imprisonment of numerous journalists and a climate of fear among the media community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was Eva Hartog expelled from Russia?

Eva Hartog, a journalist for Politico and a Dutch citizen, was expelled from Russia without a clear reason given. However, it is believed to be part of the Russian government’s crackdown on foreign journalists amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

2. What is the current state of press freedom in Russia?

Press freedom in Russia has significantly deteriorated in recent years. The government has toughened censorship laws and increased its suppression of both local and international media outlets. Independent journalism is facing numerous challenges, with journalists facing imprisonment and harassment.

3. What happened to Evan Gershkovich from The Wall Street Journal?

Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist from The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia on accusations of spying. Gershkovich and his employer vehemently deny these claims.

4. How many journalists are currently imprisoned in Russia?

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), there are currently 19 journalists languishing in Russian jails, while seven others are reported as missing. These figures highlight the critical situation faced by journalists in the country.