Escape from Wavewalker: A Journey of Education and Freedom

Growing up on a beautiful boat called Wavewalker, sailing around the world may seem like a dream come true. But for Suzanne Heywood, it was a different reality altogether. The truth behind her parents’ narrative of privilege slowly unraveled as she confronted her own past.

At the age of 6, Suzanne’s life in England took an unexpected turn when her father announced their plan to recreate Captain Cook’s third voyage. Little did she know that this journey would span a decade, robbing her of a normal childhood. While her brother helped on deck, Suzanne was confined to cooking and cleaning below deck for hours each day.

The hardships of Suzanne’s childhood were far from the idyllic adventure her parents painted. Dangerous encounters with the ocean, scarcity of fresh food and water, and limited access to education and medical care shaped her upbringing. The promise of a swift return home before she turned 10 never materialized.

As Suzanne grew older, she realized that the only way to escape the confines of Wavewalker was through education. After six years of persistence, her parents finally agreed to enroll her in an Australian correspondence school at the age of 13. However, studying on a boat presented unique challenges. With no postal address and minimal space for studying, Suzanne had to fight for resources and hide away in order to focus on her education.

The correspondence lessons were grueling, especially considering the education she had missed out on during her years at sea. Despite the difficulties, Suzanne knew that education was her only way out. After three years of studying remotely while at sea, her determination paid off. At 16, her brother was placed in a school in New Zealand, marking a breakthrough in Suzanne’s pursuit of education and freedom.

Suzanne Heywood’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination that can be forged in even the most difficult circumstances. It is a testament to the transformative power of education and the unwavering spirit of those who dare to dream beyond the confines of their circumstances.