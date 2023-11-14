New Details Arise Regarding the Mysterious Wagner Mercenary Plane Crash

Amidst the aftermath of a plane crash involving the Wagner mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has shed light on alarming warnings he gave before the tragedy occurred. As the investigation unfolds, experts are trying to piece together the events leading up to the crash that claimed the lives of Prigozhin and several other high-ranking members of Wagner.

According to Lukashenko, he had cautioned Prigozhin about potential threats to his life on two separate occasions. The Belarusian president revealed that during the attempted mutiny by Wagner forces against Moscow in June, he had explicitly warned Prigozhin that he would meet his demise if he proceeded with his plans. Lukashenko shared that Prigozhin responded defiantly, stating that he was willing to face the consequences.

Furthermore, Lukashenko recounted a subsequent meeting with Prigozhin and his right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin, where he reiterated his concerns for their safety with a pointed message of caution. The Belarusian president emphasized that Prigozhin never sought security guarantees from him, thus absolving himself from any responsibility.

Although the exact timeline of these conversations remains unclear, Lukashenko’s statements offer crucial insights into the dynamics between various key players. Lukashenko had previously asserted that he had dissuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking drastic measures against Prigozhin. However, US officials have raised suspicions that the plane crash was a deliberate act, pointing to an attempt to silence Prigozhin. The Kremlin promptly dismissed these claims, attributing them to Western speculations and labeling them as baseless falsehoods.

With Prigozhin’s death, concerns have arisen regarding the stability of the Wagner mercenary group. The British Ministry of Defence has expressed the belief that his demise will create a significant leadership vacuum and further destabilize the organization. However, Lukashenko remains adamant that Wagner will continue to operate in Belarus, underscoring the group’s importance in their joint efforts.

In a separate development, the situation in Ukraine has grown tense, with a notable attack on Russian-occupied Crimea involving a large number of drones. The Ukrainian military has claimed responsibility for destroying Russia’s military infrastructure, further escalating the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “de-occupy” Crimea, and recent operations seem to indicate their determination to regain control.

As investigators delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the Wagner plane crash, the world awaits more information to understand the complexities of this tragedy.