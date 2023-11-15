Elena Kostyuchenko: A Courageous Journalist’s Account of Reporting and Survival

Elena Kostyuchenko, a renowned journalist from Russia, embarked on a mission to cover the war in Ukraine for Novaya Gazeta, a prominent newspaper. Her reporting shed light on the war crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians. However, faced with the threat of criminal prosecution, Novaya Gazeta had to suspend publication, and Kostyuchenko’s reports were removed from the website. Unable to return safely to Russia, Kostyuchenko moved to Germany, where she soon began experiencing troubling health issues. What unfolded next was a harrowing tale of survival and a new investigation by The Insider that exposed the truth behind her ordeal.

Kostyuchenko’s journey began on February 24, 2022, when her country invaded Ukraine. She traveled to Ukraine and produced four remarkable reports from different cities, thanks to the invaluable assistance of Ukrainians. From the border to Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kherson, Kostyuchenko’s work captured the reality of the war-torn region. In Kherson, a city under occupation, she uncovered evidence of the Russian military’s abductions and torture of innocent people. By documenting the accounts of survivors and conducting extensive fieldwork, Kostyuchenko unveiled the horrors that were taking place. She published her reportage and shared vital information with the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

The next destination on Kostyuchenko’s journey was Mariupol. This city was fiercely fighting to defend itself, and reaching it was not an easy task. Despite the dangers, Kostyuchenko decided to join a convoy of volunteers and civilians attempting to escape the destruction. However, while waiting at a checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia, she received alarming messages from her friends. Novaya Gazeta had suspended its operations due to governmental pressure, leaving Kostyuchenko devastated. Determined to tell the story, she pushed forward and planned to publish her account from Mariupol through alternative means.

But fate had a different plan. Kostyuchenko’s colleague informed her that Kadyrov’s men had been ordered to find and kill her. The knowledge that her life was in imminent danger hit her like a brick wall. Meanwhile, her source from Ukraine’s military intelligence confirmed the existence of a plan to murder a Novaya Gazeta journalist, with her description shared among Russian checkpoints. The danger was real, and the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta urged Kostyuchenko to immediately leave Ukraine. However, despite the risks, she found it impossible to abandon her mission.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the Russian Prosecutor General and Roskomnadzor demanded Novaya Gazeta remove Kostyuchenko’s Ukrainian reporting from their website or risk having the entire site blocked. The newspaper complied, and this devastating blow triggered a torrent of emotions in Kostyuchenko. Overwhelmed with a mix of sorrow and anger, she struggled to process her feelings.

In her desperate quest to reach Mariupol while avoiding Russian checkpoints, Kostyuchenko faced insurmountable challenges. With fighting raging all around her and limited access to roads, finding a way through seemed impossible. Yet, her determination and courage pushed her onward.

Elena Kostyuchenko’s story is a testament to the bravery and resilience of journalists in the face of adversity. Her experiences not only shed light on the atrocities committed during the war but also highlight the lengths journalists go to uncover the truth. As she continues to fight for justice and share her harrowing tale, we must recognize and support the vital role journalists play in holding those in power accountable.

FAQ

What is Novaya Gazeta?

Novaya Gazeta is a prominent Russian newspaper known for its investigative journalism and critical stance on the Russian government.

What happened to Elena Kostyuchenko after her reporting in Ukraine?

Elena Kostyuchenko faced the threat of criminal prosecution in Russia and had to seek refuge in Germany. She later experienced health problems, suspected to be the result of a poisoning attempt.

What did Elena Kostyuchenko uncover in Kherson, Ukraine?

In Kherson, a city under occupation, Kostyuchenko discovered evidence of Russian military abductions and torture of civilians. She documented survivors’ accounts and shared the information with the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

Why did Novaya Gazeta suspend publication?

Novaya Gazeta suspended publication due to the threat of losing its license after receiving warnings from the state censor. This decision was likely a result of increased pressure and censorship from the Russian government.

Why was Elena Kostyuchenko’s reporting removed from Novaya Gazeta’s website?

The Russian Prosecutor General and Roskomnadzor demanded the removal of Kostyuchenko’s reports from Novaya Gazeta’s website. Faced with the risk of having the entire site blocked, the newspaper complied with this demand.

Sources:

– The Insider: [Link Source](https://www.theinsider.org/)