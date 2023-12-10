A Tribute to the Work Ethic: Narayana Murthy’s Journey

In a world that idolizes work-life balance and prioritizes downtime, there are still individuals who hold a different perspective on success and productivity. One such person is N.R. Narayana Murthy, the renowned founder of Infosys. While his recent statement about working 70 hours a week sparked controversy, it is important to delve deeper into his personal experiences and beliefs to gain a better understanding of his perspective.

During a candid conversation in the 3one4 Capital’s podcast titled ‘The Record’, Narayana Murthy shed light on his own work routine during the early days of Infosys. He revealed that he used to arrive at the office as early as 6:20 a.m. and would leave at 8:30 p.m. This dedicated schedule was followed six days a week, painting a picture of unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of success.

It is now evident that Murthy’s intention behind advocating for a 70-hour workweek was rooted in personal experience. He firmly believes that hard work is the cornerstone of prosperity, drawing inspiration from nations that have achieved greatness through their work ethic. This belief is not confined to his professional life alone, as he shared that he committed an average of 70 hours per week to work throughout his entire career. During the period when a six-day workweek was in effect until 1994, Murthy would devote a staggering 85 to 90 hours each week to his craft.

These revelations provide a unique insight into Murthy’s extraordinary dedication and immense contribution to the growth of Infosys. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his deep-rooted belief in the power of hard work, not only shaped his personal success but also became a driving force behind the success of Infosys as an organization.

While Murthy’s work ethic is undeniably commendable, it is important to address some concerns that arose from his statement. In an era where work-life balance and mental well-being are paramount, many individuals worry about the potential adverse effects of such an intense work schedule. However, it is crucial to note that Murthy’s journey is an exceptional one, and his dedication cannot be generalized to every individual or every circumstance.

As we reflect on Narayana Murthy’s journey, it is pertinent to recognize the individuality of his experience and perceive it as an inspiration rather than a universal prescription. While his work ethic may not align with the modern discourse on work-life balance, it serves as a testament to the immense dedication and unyielding determination that can lead to remarkable personal and professional achievements.