Chhattisgarh’s New Chief Minister Pledges Commitment to Tribal Welfare

Raipur: The newly elected Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, has expressed his commitment to the welfare of the tribal community and accused the Congress party of exploiting them for political gain. In a recent statement, Sai emphasized that his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prioritizes the well-being and development of tribals.

As a prominent tribal face in the state, Sai’s appointment as Chief Minister-designate has sparked hopes among party members and supporters. He assured that he would continue to receive guidance and support from the national leadership and fellow party MLAs in fulfilling his responsibilities.

Highlighting the BJP’s track record in tribal empowerment, Sai pointed out that the party has a history of supporting the community’s interests. He mentioned the example of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal community member who became the President of India during the BJP regime. Additionally, Sai highlighted the establishment of a separate tribal development ministry during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government’s tenure, as well as Vajpayee’s role in founding Chhattisgarh.

According to Sai, tribal communities recognize that under BJP rule, their development, well-being, and dignity are attainable. Despite political differences, it is important to prioritize the interests and progress of tribals, rather than treating them solely as a vote bank.

Amid his various official engagements, Sai paid tribute to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a freedom fighter from the tribal community, on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister-designate reiterated his commitment to upholding the legacy and contributions of such tribal heroes.

FAQ

1. What is the BJP’s stance on tribal welfare?

The BJP prioritizes the welfare and development of tribal communities, recognizing their unique needs and contributions.

2. Has the Congress party been accused of exploiting tribal communities for political purposes?

Yes, Vishnu Deo Sai, the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has accused the Congress party of treating tribals solely as a vote bank instead of genuinely working for their welfare.

3. How does the BJP envision the progress of tribal communities in India?

The BJP aims to empower tribal communities by ensuring their development, well-being, and respect within the country.

