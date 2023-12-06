Boris Johnson Acknowledges His Delayed Realization of the Threat of Covid-19

In a recent testimony given to the Covid inquiry, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that he should have recognized the seriousness of the Covid-19 threat earlier. Johnson conceded that earlier action could have been taken to mitigate the impact of the virus, thus potentially reducing the loss and suffering experienced during the pandemic.

During his testimony, Johnson highlighted that his underestimation of the “scale and pace” of the challenge posed by Covid-19 was a sentiment shared not only by himself but also by scientists and the entire Whitehall establishment. While defending his record in office, he also acknowledged the criticism he has faced from other witnesses who have testified before the inquiry.

Johnson defended the timing of the first lockdown, explaining that the initial modeling had been incorrect, and he had been advised against imposing measures too early. However, he admitted to a certain amount of incoherence in the government’s thinking. Despite this, he asserted that once the decision was made to act, the response was swift.

While expressing regret for the pain and loss experienced by people throughout the pandemic, Johnson’s comments were disrupted by protesters in the inquiry room. These demonstrators held up signs reminding the former prime minister that apologies couldn’t be heard by the dead.

Johnson has faced criticism for his apparent indecisiveness and slow decision-making during the pandemic. However, his testimony during the Covid inquiry was characterized by a more measured and composed performance. During the questioning, Johnson retracted an accusation made against lead inquiry lawyer Hugo Keith, clarifying that he had mistaken Keith’s comment for someone else’s.

Emotion welled up in Johnson as he described the return of the virus after the initial national lockdown, referring to 2020 as a “tragic, tragic year.” Nevertheless, he defended his overall approach to the pandemic, emphasizing that Covid-19 required unprecedented measures, and it was his responsibility to deliberate over the best course of action.

Johnson acknowledged that both he and the entire Whitehall establishment, alongside the scientific community, had underestimated the scale and speed of the challenge posed by the virus. He expressed regret for not realizing the threat earlier, stating that collective awareness should have been raised sooner.

During his extensive testimony, Johnson also addressed other topics, including the need for better gender balance within his team, technical issues leading to the loss of thousands of WhatsApp messages from his old phone between January and June 2020, and regret over dismissing long Covid as “bollocks.” He also acknowledged the need for greater precautionary measures, such as avoiding handshakes during hospital visits.

Reflecting on hindsight, Johnson recognized that mass gatherings should have been prohibited earlier. He admitted that, as a symbol of government earnestness, these restrictions could have been implemented sooner, regardless of scientific advice.

In response to concerns regarding a toxic culture within his Downing Street operation, Johnson dismissed suggestions based on expletive-laden WhatsApp messages between his advisers. He argued that the language used in these messages reflected the deep anxiety and self-critical nature of the individuals involved, which he found useful in decision-making processes. Additionally, Johnson reached out to former civil servant Helen MacNamara, apologizing for not contesting misogynistic language used about her in a WhatsApp group.

As the Covid inquiry continues, the testimonies provided shed light on the decision-making process and challenges faced by the UK government during the pandemic. It serves as a crucial platform to understand and learn from past experiences to better prepare for future crises.

