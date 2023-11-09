Egypt’s Rabaa Massacre: A Decade of Unanswered Questions

On August 14, 2013, Egypt witnessed a tragedy that would forever scar its history—the Rabaa al-Adawiya Square massacre. Ten years have passed since the horrifying event, in which hundreds of peaceful protesters lost their lives. Amidst the chaos and violence, Amr Hashad, a survivor, shares his personal account of that tragic day.

Hashad, driven by a deep commitment to democracy and the ideals of the January 25 revolution, joined tens of thousands of demonstrators in protesting the military coup that had overthrown Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi. Despite his personal disagreement with Morsi’s politics, Hashad felt compelled to respect the people’s will and defend their hard-fought progress towards democracy.

The peaceful sit-in at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square soon turned into a nightmare. The military’s brutal crackdown left a lasting imprint on Hashad’s memory. Armored vehicles blocked the square’s exits, and snipers perched on rooftops unleashed a hail of bullets upon the unarmed protesters. Bulldozers were deployed to demolish the tent city, with smoke and flames engulfing the square.

In the aftermath, a grim reality emerged. Human Rights Watch reported that at least 904 people were killed at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square alone, marking it as the “worst single-day killing of protesters in modern history.” The Egyptian government justified its actions by citing violence instigated by the protesters, painting Rabaa as a breeding ground for radicalism. However, human rights organizations have found little evidence to support these claims, emphasizing the disproportionate use of force against unarmed civilians.

In the years following the massacre, the situation worsened for Hashad and his family. His father survived the attack but faced imprisonment. Hashad himself was later imprisoned, enduring five years across 11 different prisons. Finally released, he was forced to flee to Turkey for safety, joining the ranks of political exiles.

Reflecting on the impact of Rabaa on Egyptian society, Hashad fears the normalization of violence and the lack of justice for the perpetrators. He laments the treatment of political prisoners compared to common criminals, claiming that the former face severe abuse while the latter have access to better conditions.

As the 10-year anniversary of the massacre approaches, questions remain unanswered. The lack of accountability and international pressure has allowed Egypt’s authorities to continue their pattern of suppressing political dissent. Amnesty International, on this solemn occasion, highlights the urgent need for justice and calls for international scrutiny of Egypt’s human rights record.

The memory of the Rabaa massacre serves as a haunting reminder of a painful chapter in Egypt’s recent history. Only through truth, accountability, and respect for human rights can the nation hope to heal and move towards a more just and inclusive future.