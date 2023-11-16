Gazans in Paris Express Frustration over Ban on Pro-Palestinian Protests

From their residences in Paris, Palestinians Sarah, Saïd, and Yasser are closely monitoring the tense situation in Gaza, where their relatives are enduring the devastating consequences of the recent war between Israel and Hamas. They express their disappointment over France’s prohibition on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, highlighting their inability to publicly show support for their loved ones and demand an immediate ceasefire.

Sarah, Saïd, and Yasser, like other Gazans, are no strangers to worrying about their families in the Palestinian enclave. Gaza, a small and densely populated area, has faced numerous conflicts and has been under an Israeli blockade since Hamas took control in 2007. However, their concerns escalated on October 7, when Hamas militants launched a violent attack in southern Israel, causing the deaths of over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of hundreds more. This act set the stage for an expected harsh Israeli response.

Israel’s “Operation Iron Swords” has since resulted in the destruction of significant parts of Gaza, with reports indicating a death toll of at least 3,785 people and over 12,500 injuries. Furthermore, approximately one million individuals, half of Gaza’s population, have been displaced from their homes in the northern part of the enclave due to the Israeli warning of an imminent ground offensive against Hamas.

The dire circumstances faced by Gaza’s civilians, including relentless bombardment, displacement, and limited access to essential resources such as power, food, and clean water, have sparked anger across the Arab world and led to protests in various Western cities. However, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin implemented a ban on pro-Palestinian rallies on October 12, citing concerns about public order disruptions. Despite this ban, around 3,000 people defied it and gathered at Place de la République in central Paris to call for an end to the bombing and the right of Gazans to live with dignity.

Among the demonstrators were Saïd and Sarah, who had to quickly retreat when the police employed teargas and water cannons to disperse the crowd, resulting in the arrest of ten participants. Various human rights organizations have criticized the French ban on protests, with Amnesty International denouncing it as a severe infringement on the right to peaceful assembly. The issue reached the highest administrative court in France, the Conseil d’Etat, which ruled that protest bans should not be imposed systematically and must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

In interviews with FRANCE 24, Sarah, Saïd, and Yasser expressed their deep concerns for their loved ones, their refusal to be associated with Hamas, and their frustration at being unable to publicly rally for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sarah shared her heartache at the confusion between Hamas and the Palestinians, emphasizing that her daily life came to a standstill since October 7. She remains glued to the news, anxiously waiting for updates from her family in Gaza, knowing that communication can be sporadic due to disruptions in internet connectivity. Sarah checks Arab media websites that document the names of the deceased to determine if any of her family members were affected. Tragically, she recently discovered that her father’s uncle and his entire family perished in a bombing while attempting to escape. Part of her extended family managed to flee to Rafah, near the Strip’s southern border, but not everyone had the means or mobility to leave. Sarah’s disabled grandmother remains trapped amidst the ruins, as there is nowhere in Gaza that feels safe, especially with the scarcity of clean water. Sarah shared that whenever her neighborhood is bombarded, her family can hear the screams of people in distress. Her cousins actively participate in rescue efforts, pulling bodies from the debris. Just a few days ago, some neighbors, whom she had known since childhood, lost their lives while trying to help others, as a second strike followed the initial attack.

FAQ:

1. What is the current situation in Gaza?

The recent war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in widespread devastation in Gaza, with thousands of casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

2. Why are pro-Palestinian protests banned in France?

France’s Interior Minister has cited concerns about disruptions to public order as the reason for banning pro-Palestinian rallies.

Sources:

– Amnesty International. Available at: https://www.amnesty.org

– FRANCE 24. Available at: https://www.france24.com